Save money on a 12-month Whoop 5.0 membership thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Whoop isn’t like other wearables, and that’s what makes it a brilliant fit for those serious about their fitness. The fitness tracker does away with distracting screens in favour of a sleek band offering a plethora of health metrics to help you optimise both your lifestyle and performance.

For me, the biggest downside is that you have to pay a fairly pricey monthly subscription – rather than a one-off fee – to gain access to its impressive features. But, thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal, you can currently pick up a cut-price 12-month Whoop One membership to save yourself cash in the long run.

I think the investment may be worth your while. I’ve had a Whoop for a few years now, and wearing it consistently I find I’m able to fine-tune my training and lifestyle to feel better during my day-to-day.

The strain and recovery scores inform when I should be pushing and when I should be pulling back with my workouts, while the detailed sleep-monitoring proved transformative in identifying habits that helped and hindered my nightly slumber – hint: late night snacks were doing me no favours. Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Day offer.

Whoop 5.0 with Whoop one 12-month subscription: Was £169, now £152, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery The Whoop 5.0 band with a coreknit strap, which comes with the Whoop one subscription ( Whoop )

The 12-month Whoop one membership has been reduced from £169 to a more palatable £152.

The latest generation of the wearable, the Whoop 5.0, was only released in May, so this Amazon Prime Day discount marks your first chance to buy the new band at a reduced rate.

The Whoop one membership includes access to Whoop’s core offering of 24/7 biometric monitoring, as well as the brand’s classic coreknit strap and the new Whoop 5.0 device – a consummate wearable which earned a five-star review from our fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia.

“The Whoop 5.0 is the best health coach you’ll find outside of a human being, and it’s incredibly smart in the way it uses biometric data,” she writes. “During my testing period, my sleep, VO2 max, and daily step count improved, and I got a better sense of how my body was responding to stress and exercise. I was also able to log activities and daily habits like drinking AG1 and electrolytes, red light therapy, massage and symptoms linked to hormones and mood. If the 5.0 helped me achieve that in a month, I’m keen to see what it could do in six, a year and beyond.”

Courtesy of Whoop’s new tiered membership system, you can pay more for a “peak membership” (£229, Amazon.co.uk) and gain access to deeper insights such as healthspan (which tracks your Whoop age and “pace of aging”), as well as a slightly snazzier superknit band.

But for most people, I think the already-detailed insights provided by the Whoop one membership – including heart rate zones, VO2 max estimates, sleep, daily strain and recovery metrics – will be more than enough to sink your teeth into. These should give you all the information you need to fine-tune your daily behaviours and reap the benefits.