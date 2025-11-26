AirPods Pro 2 slashed in price for Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’re looking to upgrade your earbuds, or if you’re hoping to invest in a pair for the first time, I’ve found the best Black Friday deal on AirPods Pro 2.

With the launch of the AirPods Pro 3 in September, Apple officially reduced the previous generation to £199. Now, third-party retailers such as Amazon, Currys and Very are fighting it out to shift their remaining stock of the second-generation buds, by dropping the price even further this sales season to £169.

While there’s no saying whether prices will drop further as we get closer to Black Friday (28 November), this is a pretty impressive discount as it is. But if further price cuts happen, this is where to find all of the latest deals on the popular earbuds.

The rest of the IndyBest team and I are also covering the best Black Friday air fryer deals, mattress deals, smartphone deals, beauty deals and lots more in the run-up to the sale, so check out our Black Friday guides for more brilliant offers.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

The best AirPod deals ahead of Black Friday

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £199, now £169, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

With impressive sound and noticeably better noise cancellation than the first-generation pro earbuds, this model also features touch controls on the buds themselves. In his review of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan said: “Noise-cancelling was good enough to reduce continuous sounds such as engine noise on a train”.

David added: “It’s worth noting that even these AirPods Pro don’t let you play music in lossless quality, but the audio here is stunning nonetheless.” Right now, you can save £30 on a pair at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

You can also buy a refurbished pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Back Market for £151, which will save you £48 (£151, Backmarket.co.uk).

More Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods

If you’re not specifically set on the AirPods Pro 2, there are numerous deals on alternative models. Apple’s 4th generation AirPods have been reduced to just £99 (their lowest price ever) at Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Very.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially falls on 28 November, with the sale running through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, we’ve already seen major retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, AO and more drop their prices across a range of products.

For a roundup of the sales that are already live, plus dates to add to your calendar, see our Black Friday dates tracker.

Should you buy the AirPods Pro 2 or wait for a deal on the AirPods Pro 3?

The new AirPods Pro 3 offer some upgrades over their predecessors, including more powerful noise cancellation and new features such as live translation. However, because the latest buds launched so recently, any Black Friday deals on the AirPods Pro 3 are likely to be modest (or even non-existent).

Head over to our Black Friday shopping guide for more sales intel