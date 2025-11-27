Misplacing your keys when you’re already running late is a nightmare, which is why I recommend Apple AirTags to just about everyone. Small enough to clip to your keyring or join the loose change in your purse, these clever Bluetooth trackers sync with your iPhone so you can locate those easy-to-misplace items whenever you need them.

The catch? They don’t come cheap – an AirTag usually retails around £30. That’s why, when the Apple Black Friday deals roll around, offers on AirTags are always worth watching. While Apple rarely cuts the price of its devices (laptops, phones and the like), it’s not uncommon to see price drops on the brand's accessories, especially during Black Friday.

Last year, I spotted big reductions on both single and multi-packs of AirTags at retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and Currys, and I’m hoping for a similar sweep of deals for 2025. Below, you’ll find my top tips and the best deal on a multi-pack to shop now, with savings of £45.

Apple AirTags, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tested a whole host of different key finders, and this one landed a spot in my review of the best. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear. What I love most about Apple’s AirTags is that they have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment, meaning the arrows are overlayed onto the world through your phone, which is really neat. Right now, Amazon is selling a pack of four AirTags for just £74 for Black Friday – that’s a saving of £45.

Amazon has also slashed the price of a single AirTag to just £26. That’s a £9 saving compared with buying a single AirTag at full price. The four-pack is still better value, but if you only need one, the single-pack deal is a great discount, (£26, Amazon.co.uk).

You can also buy the AirTags refurbished at Back Market either individually (£24, Backmarket.co.uk) which will save you £15, or as a pack of four (£115, Backmarket.co.uk) saving you £38.52. Buying the tags individually works out cheaper with this deal.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, Black Friday will land on 28 November and end on 1 December (aka Cyber Monday), but as any savvy shopper knows, Black Friday doesn’t just run across a single weekend anymore. The sales now tend to last for the entirety of November, and Currys, Very and Argos are among the stores to have kicked things off early this year.

What AirTag deals can you expect for Black Friday 2025?

Turning back the clock can give us some good indication as to the kind of Black Friday deals we can expect to see during this year’s sale in three days’ time.

I think the biggest discounts will be on packs of four AirTags. During last year’s Black Friday sale, Amazon and several other retailers slashed the price of the four-pack to £84 – that’s a saving of £25, essentially giving you four AirTags for the price of three. So far this November, we’ve already seen an even better deal (as detailed above), and there could be further savings on the horizon as the official Black Friday dates draw nearer.

