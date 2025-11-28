The Black Friday 2025 sales are here at last, with a bumper crop of discounts available on popular tech such as PS5 consoles, smartphones, and iPads. After you’re done shopping for the latest mattress, Amazon and Pandora deals, it’s time to relax and unwind, and what better way than with a great movie or TV series? The most popular streaming sites have launched their Black Friday deals, with several main players offering up to 50 per cent off their subscriptions.

With many of these platforms notorious for sneaking in nasty monthly price rises, you can get the drop on these rate hikes by locking in these tempting discounts on monthly or yearly subscriptions.

So, whether you want to binge-watch the brand new season of Stranger Things on Netflix or binge on The Sopranos on Now, now’s the time to subscribe and save to enjoy some great telly.

Apple TV: Was £9.99, now £4.99 per month for 6 months, Apple.com

open image in gallery Rhea Seehorn plays Carol Sturka in Vince Gilligan's wildly original 'Pluribus' ( Apple TV+ )

Apple TV has fast gained a reputation for rarely producing duds on the small screen. Each show it has churned out has become instant gold. Its latest series, straight from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul visionary Vince Gilligan, is called Pluribus, a sci-fi mystery about an alien virus that makes everyone on Earth unnaturally happy, save for cynical hero Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn. There are also feel-good comedies in the form of Ted Lasso and the acclaimed Brit spy comedy Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman.

With a six-month subscription setting you back just £4.99 for six months, down from £9.99, this streaming deal is a no-brainer if you’re into quality TV.

Now: TV shows and movies package: Was £19.98, now £8.99 per month for 12 months, Nowtv.com

open image in gallery TV - All Her Fault ( Peacock )

Not to be outdone by its rivals, Now is offering heavy discounts across its packages. The TV shows and movies package bundles all new Sky Atlantic shows, such as the mystery thriller All Her Fault, starring a post-Succession Sarak Snook, and the scary prequel IT: Welcome to Derry, a follow-up to a movie that made an entirely new generation terrified of clowns.

Right now, you can save up to 55 per cent on the package, a huge discount on its library of live channels, on-demand box sets and the latest blockbusters.

Paramount plus: Was £7.99, now £3.99 per month for 3 months, Paramountplus.com

open image in gallery ( Paramount+ )

Paramount plus is also showing some wonderful Black Friday love. Right now, you can save 50% on monthly plans for 3 months or annual plans for 1 year. That’s a no-brainer, whether you want to catch Landman’s epic second season or just want to binge-watch some raucous comedy shows like South Park. Oh, and don’t forget unmissable movie blockbusters like the thrilling Top Gun: Maverick and the terrifying Smile 2.

