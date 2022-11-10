Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer is currently 15 per cent off thanks to Boots Black Friday sale. But you’ll have to be quick.

Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during Black Friday.

The good news is that the discount will see the price of the hair dryer drop from £359.99 to £305.99, but the bad news is it’s only a two-hour flash sale, which will end at 1pm on 10 November, so you really will need to be quick.

To make sure you don’t miss out, read on for everything you need to know about Dyson’s supersonic dryer, including how to get it at a reduced price and how to bag £75 worth of Boots points with the order.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £359.99, now £305.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

There is no denying that the one-of-a-kind styling tool is immensely popular. When we reviewed the dryer, our writer noted that it’s “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

“While it can be used on hair of all lengths and thickness, those with thicker or longer hair will reap the benefits the most,” they added. If you’re styling your hair on a regular basis, you need this in your beauty bounty.

Plus, if you buy it now, you’ll not only benefit from the 15 per cent discount (by entering the code “SAVE15” at checkout), but Boots will also award you with £75 advantage points. Go, go, go!

