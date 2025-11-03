This expert-approved heated clothes airer is just £25 in the Argos Black Friday sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Black Friday is still a few weeks away but retailers seem to launch their offers earlier and earlier every year. At IndyBest we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for the best deals on top-rated products in the early Black Friday sales, and we’ve spotted a great discount on one of our favourite heated clothes airers.

Drying laundry can be tricky during autumn and winter. If you’re trying to avoid running the tumble dryer (or you don’t have one), a heated clothes airer can be a cost-saving and energy-efficient alternative. In her guide to the best heated clothes airers, journalist Zoe Griffin found that most models cost between 6p and 8p an hour to run. The Beldray heated drying pod system featured here costs a little more (26p an hour) to run, but it still boasts a cheaper running cost than your average tumble dryer.

To be transparent, the Beldray heated airer featured below isn’t the fastest model we tested, nor is it the cheapest to run, but at half price in the Argos Black Friday sale it’s still incredibly good value for money.

Beldray heated drying pod system This Beldray heated drying pod system was rated the best budget heated airer in our guide to the top models. Now at half price in the Argos Black Friday sale, it’s nothing short of a steal. But take note: what you’re buying is the heater unit and the cover that transforms a regular airer into a heated one, so you will need to have (or buy) a tiered airer that measures about 65cm x 55cm x 145cm for the system to work. This product performed well in our tests, especially for the price: “On test, I found shirts dried in a couple of hours,” said reviewer Zoe Griffin. She added: “Jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches.” £50 £25 from Argos.co.uk Prices may vary

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that a quality deal isn’t just about the price, so we look for offers on high-performing products from trustworthy brands, so you can rest assured that the items we feature really are worth your money.

Consumer writer Molly Greeves has years of experience bringing money-saving tips to readers, so she knows a good deal when she sees one. Her background in investigative journalism allows her to dig deep and make sure that a deal is really as good as it seems.