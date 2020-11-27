Black Friday 2020 is finally here and it is bigger and better than ever. There’s thousands of deals to snap up and luckily at IndyBest we’re doing all the hard work for you by finding the best deals across the event.

Check out our Black Friday guides on everything from laptops, TVs, games consoles, home appliances, mattresses and clothing for the latest offers to shop.

We’ve also got dedicated deals round-ups for big-name retailers including Apple, Amazon, Currys PC World, Argos and John Lewis.

Follow live: Latest Black Friday deals

Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, and rather than discounting products this year it is offering a £120 gift card with certain purchases. But if you want slashed prices on AirPods, Macbooks and iPhones, you’ll have to turn to third-party retailers.

Amazon has gone big with its Apple discounts this Black Friday, with huge offers on the brand’s big-name items. Below we’ve found an impressive deal on the new Apple iPad Pro that you won’t want to miss.

Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon’s iPad deal with expert insight from our technology editor on why it’s the tablet to buy.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Apple iPad Pro 2020 11in, A12Z Bionic, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Silver: Was £769, now £706.70, Amazon

(Apple)

It’s rare to find discounts on newly launched Apple products, so you’ll want to snap up this Amazon offer on the latest iPad Pro. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, awarded it a spot in his review of the best tablets of 2020.

He said: “The most powerful iPad looks different from other Apple tablets because instead of a fingerprint sensor, it has the same facial recognition system used on the latest iPhones. This means the front is almost all screen. The flat-edge design is also different from other iPads. It is incredibly fast, and as Apple is fond of pointing out, more powerful than many high-end laptops.

“The software it uses, iPadOS, is slightly different from what’s found on iPhones, and it includes features better suited to a big screen such as split-screen capabilities so you can display a web browser and a word processing document side-by-side, for instance, with a smaller window floating at the side,” he added.

A truly high-end tablet, Phelan says it might not be the best option for those who want a more basic iPad, but it truly does excel on performance: “Apple has incorporated its highest quality features in the pro model, from the microphones to the cameras to the speakers. In some respects it will be overkill for many users, but if the price doesn’t put you off, it’s pretty impressive.”

Buy now

Apple iPad mini (256GB): Was £549, now £499, Amazon

(Apple)

If you’re looking for a smaller device, this mini (7.9in screen) cousin to the Apple iPad also made its way into our 2020 guide to the best tablets, with our reviewer noting: “The screen resolution is much higher than on other iPads and most other tablets, so it’s extremely detailed. It also has a fast processor and access to all the apps found on other models.” It has a touch fingerprint sensor and up to 10 hours of battery life. Only the space grey and silver models have a £50 saving: if you opt for the rose gold finish the money off is a slightly less generous £20.

Buy now

Read our guide on the best Apple Black Friday deals for more products from the retailer

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.