Kate Middleton-approved high street jewellery brand drops huge Black Friday sale

Missoma requires little introduction. Renowned for its affordable and timeless takes on trends, its Black Friday sale is always highly anticipated among jewellery lovers. From cult everyday staples like the viral gold chubby hoops (a trusty style I’ve worn for years) to capsule collections with the likes of designer Harris Reed and influencer Lucy Williams, its crowd-pleasing jewellery has won the label a loyal fan base.

It’s not just The Princess of Wales who is a fan of the jewellery brand (she’s been spotted in its earrings at various public occasions over the years), Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie have worn its pieces too.

Missoma has had plenty of other moments in the spotlight – including a cameo in the Barbie movie and in the latest season of The White Lotus. When it comes to statement jewellery pieces, the ripple oversized stud earrings have been worn by Sienna Miller, while Selena Gomez and Cynthia Erivo often plump for the Hera dome hoops.

Now, thanks to its Black Friday 2025 event, you can save up to 40 per cent on all these celebrity-approved jewellery pieces. The official sale takes place between Monday, 24 November and Tuesday, 2 December, but if you want to get a head start on the sale, you can unlock 30 per cent off site-wide from Friday, 21 to Sunday, 23 November – simply sign up to Missoma’s mailing list.

The pearl-adorned ‘good hands’ bracelet, gold tennis necklace and Taylor Swift’s favourite Roman arc coin necklace have all shot straight to the top of my wishlist. If you’re looking for further inspiration, here’s my edit of the best jewellery deals in Missoma’s Black Friday 2025 sale, available to shop from Friday, 21 November.

When Margot Robbie’s character wore Missoma’s now-iconic heart necklace in the Barbie movie, it (naturally) sold out. Now, it’s included in the brand’s Black Friday 2025 sale. The 18-carat-gold-plated (on brass) design sees a heart charm paired with a delicate bobble chain and features the brand’s signature ridge detailing, as well as a twisted rope jump ring. Measuring 26.6mm x 19.7mm x 5.6mm, wear this necklace solo, choker-style or layer it up with other gold pieces.

Missoma’s mini chubby earrings have been in my everyday jewellery rotation for years. The trend-led and well-crafted design is endlessly wearable – and they’ve barely tarnished, thanks to the 18-carat gold plating. As the name suggests, the pair boast a chunky, rounded design and comes in both medium and mini sizes – I prefer the smaller size, which only serves to enhance the “chubby” feel. An everyday classic, they’re well worth the investment (trust me).

Influencer Lucy Williams has been collaborating with Missoma for years, with each of her collections infused with a vintage feel. Case in point: this pendant, designed to replicate a Roman-era coin, and worn recently by Taylor Swift. The 18-carat gold-plated pendant is partially encased by a Roman arc. Better yet, you can get it engraved at no extra cost – the perfect Christmas gift.

Hailing from British designer Harris Reed’s coveted collection with Missoma, the pendant necklace features two Georgian-inspired gold hands holding a twisted ring. Elevated by the seed pearl chain with black onyx detailing, it’s a much-loved staple in my own jewellery box. The design is an understated take on the pearl jewellery trend, easily worn solo during the day or stacked with gold chains for a statement look come evening.

If they’re good enough for Selena Gomez and Cynthia Erivo, they’re good enough for us. Missoma’s hera dome hoops boast a statement chunky look, with a stud fastening. For extra impact, the hoops feature a mixed metal design and double ridge silhouette, making them the perfect choice for those who can’t decide between silver or gold.

As well as being a favourite pair of Kate Middleton's, Missoma’s zenyu hoops were also spotted in the latest season of The White Lotus (Charlotte Le Bon’s character Chloe wore them by the pool). A statement alternative to your everyday hoops, the 18-carat gold pair of earrings features vintage-inspired fan charms.

