Will the Kindle paperwhite be on sale for Black Friday 2025? All you need to know

If you’re someone who can never have too many books, but your limited shelf space says otherwise, an e-reader that stores all your favourite books, and thousands more, offers a compact, travel-friendly solution.

The latest Kindle paperwhite (£159.99, Amazon.co.uk), launched in October last year, is “the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader”, according to our tech critic, David Phelan. In his Kindle paperwhite review, he said: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.” It’s also waterproof, so you won’t ruin your holiday if it falls in the pool, and, improving on the previous generation, it has a larger screen size and an adjustable front light.

It doesn’t come cheap, but the biggest sale event of the year – Black Friday – could be your chance to buy it for less. Officially kicking off on 28 November (though deals typically start trickling in from November onwards), and ending with Cyber Monday (1 December), prices are set to plummet across product categories, from tech to fashion.

In the meantime, if you can’t wait, Amazon has a limited-time 20 per cent discount on a refurbished Kindle paperwhite (was £143.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk). But if you’re after a new model, keep reading for everything you need to know.

When is Black Friday?

Officially, it begins on 28 November, but most big retailers and a lot of brands kick things off well ahead of time. This is why it’s worth bookmarking your favourite products in the coming weeks, when you could nab an early deal. Amazon’s Black Friday event started on 21 November last year, so I recommend checking out our Amazon Black Friday guide, too.

Will the Kindle paperwhite be on sale for Black Friday?

To be in with the best chance of finding the best deal, it’s worth checking all the retailers that stock the Kindle paperwhite in the lead-up and during the sale, such as John Lewis (£159.99, Johnlewis.com), Currys (£160, Currys.co.uk), Argos (£159.99, Argos.co.uk) and Very (£159.99, Very.co.uk).

It’s likely it will be on sale at Amazon, at least. Last year, the retailer slashed the ereader by 28 per cent, bringing the price down from £159.99 to £124.99. It fell to this price again in the retailer’s Amazon Prime Day sale, but it’s never been cheaper. This Black Friday, it could drop to this price again – perhaps even lower, as it’s been released for around a year, though this is speculation.

For everything you need to know about the sale, check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals