The Kindle paperwhite drops in price for Black Friday

The latest Kindle paperwhite launched in 2024 and continues to hold the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders. Now, you can buy it for a fraction of the price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

This year, Black Friday officially lands on 28 November, promising a wave of deals across every category, from laptops to air fryers. But like many retailers, Amazon is getting started early by launching its Black Friday sale today (20 November) and continuing to drop prices all the way through until Cyber Monday on 1 December.

So if you’re shopping for an e-reader, whether it’s a Christmas gift or a treat for yourself, now’s a good time to go for it. Tech critic David Phelan called the Kindle paperwhite “the best balance of advanced features and price of any Kindle”. He also said: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.”

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best discounts on the Kindle paperwhite and its predecessors, so bookworms, read on.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

The latest Kindle paperwhite now has 21 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday event. While this isn’t the cheapest price it’s ever been (it was £125 in December last year), it’s still a good saving.

When tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed all the best Kindles for 2025, this model took the top spot. “For most readers, the mid-range Kindle strikes the best balance between cost and features,” he wrote.

“The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor,” he added.

If someone you know has this on their Christmas wishlist, now’s the time to snap it up.

Kindle paperwhite with cover and power adapter: Was £197.97, now £161.97, Amazon.co.uk

This handy bundle includes extras, namely an official fabric cover and a power adapter for charging from a wall socket. Amazon has reduced the price of the set to less than £195, saving you more than £20 versus buying each item separately.

When is Black Friday?

Officially, it begins on 28 November, but most big retailers and a lot of brands kick things off well ahead of time. This is why it’s worth bookmarking your favourite products in the coming weeks, when you could nab an early deal. Amazon’s Black Friday event starts on 20 November.

Will the Kindle paperwhite be on sale for Black Friday?

To be in with the best chance of finding the best deal, it’s worth checking all the retailers that stock the Kindle paperwhite in the lead-up and during the sale, such as John Lewis (£159.99, Johnlewis.com), Currys (£160, Currys.co.uk), Argos (£159.99, Argos.co.uk) and Very (£159.99, Very.co.uk).

It’s likely it will be on sale at Amazon, at least. Last year, the retailer slashed the ereader by 28 per cent, bringing the price down from £159.99 to £124.99. It fell to this price again in the retailer’s Amazon Prime Day sale, but it’s never been cheaper. This Black Friday, it could drop to this price again – perhaps even lower, as it’s been released for around a year, though this is speculation.

