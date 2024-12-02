Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Calling all gamers, the Cyber Monday sales are up and running. With prices drastically dropping on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your final chance to find discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, the best Nintendo Switch games and other great gaming deals (including PS5 and Xbox).

If you’ve been holding out for a price drop, now’s the time to dive in. One of the best deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED I’ve ever seen comes from Currys. The Switch OLED deal includes a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online all for £290. It’s one I recommend you don’t miss out on.

With rumours swirling about a mid-2025 release for the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s no surprise that there are so many great Cyber Monday savings around. Keep reading for my handpicked guide to the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to shop now.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals coverage

I’ve been writing about all things tech for more than seven years. I’ve also been reviewing the latest games consoles and games for The Independent since joining it in 2021. This experience, and the know-how that comes with it, means I know how to seek out the best products at the best prices, finding you the Black Friday deals that are genuinely good value for money.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

EA Sports FC 25 , Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £54.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports, 12-month Switch Online membership and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : Was £308, now £269, Very.co.uk

Was £308, now £269, Very.co.uk Bayonetta 3 , Nintendo Switch: Was £21, now £14.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £21, now £14.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow: Was £200, now £185.00, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and a 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £309.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo has just released a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal, which includes a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, you’ll get an additional £20 sliced off the console’s asking price, plus the game and membership thrown in for free. Bargain. This really is the best deal I’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £324.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

If you don’t need the larger or more vibrant OLED display, then this bundle deal on the OG Nintendo Switch will serve you well. It comes with Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg-strap accessory and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, the retailer knocks off a further £10 off the console, saving you a total of £76.

Turtle Beach Recon 50: Was £19.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Turtle Beach )

The Turtle Beach Recon 50 is the entry-level option from this renowned gaming brand, which also happens to be behind the best gaming headset we’ve tested, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro (was £279.99, now £249.69, Amazon.co.uk). “If you don’t want to spend too much on a gaming headset but don’t want any old cheap tat, pick up the Turtle Beach Recon 50,” I said in my review. The headset is great quality for the price, has a boom mic for multiplayer chat, and matches the Switch in its red and blue colourway.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports, 12-month Switch Online membership and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £308, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

If the Nintendo Switch bundle above has caught your eye, Very is making the deal even better. Not only do you get the console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, leg strap accessory and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but the retailer is also throwing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – one of the console’s best games – for just £20 more. Altogether, that’s more than £100 of savings, compared with buying the products separately.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Timmy & Tommy’s edition with ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £199.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch Lite is the spiritual successor to the Nintendo DS. With a smaller screen, the Switch Lite can only be played in handheld mode. This bundle gets you a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free, saving you a huge £85 on the game and the membership. It’s still available right now in its turquoise iteration, with a cutesy Animal Crossing theme.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Party Jamboree bundle: Was £308, now £259.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

This Nintendo Switch bundle at Very gets you the console with a copy of Mario Party Jamboree, the latest entry in the friendship-ruining Mario Party series. Perfect for a bit of Christmas morning fun, the game features more than 100 competitive minigames. Two players can play with the included controllers, but you’ll need another pair for four (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow: Was £200, now £185.00, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Featuring a smaller 5.5in display and up to seven hours of battery life, this is the console you should be eyeing up if you just want a gaming device that doubles up as a travel companion. You can’t dock this device or play it on the TV, but it is cheaper than the original Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. Something to note about this discount is that, technically, Amazon isn’t logging it as a deal – but it should be. Seriously, it’s RRP across the web is £200 on average, and I haven’t seen the lite this cheap since July 2023. Consider me swayed.

Bayonetta 3, Nintendo Switch: Was £21, now £14.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Looking for a new title to add to your Switch collection? Bayonetta 3 is one of the best Nintendo Switch games and is currently on sale at Argos. “Bayonetta fans will find plenty to adore and, while its absurdity may take newcomers some getting used to, it’s high-octane action at its near best,” our writer said in their review.

Nintendo Switch Minecraft: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Minecraft is a tried and true classic of the gaming world, and deservedly so. Now, you can enjoy the geometric world-building game on your Nintendo Switch, plus get 20 per cent off thanks to Very’s Black Friday sale. Let your creativity run wild, from building your own castle to battling mobs of zombies with your friends, the possibilities are endless.

‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £37.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

One of my favourite Nintendo Switch games is currently more than 20 per cent off at Very thanks to the retailer’s Black Friday sale. In my review of the best Nintendo Switch games, I named Super Mario Odyssey one of the best to sink your teeth into due to its stunning visuals and unique twists. “It just narrowly misses out on the top spot for best Nintendo Switch game but only marginally. This really is one of the best Mario games out there,” I said.

‘EA Sports FC 25’, Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save 45 per cent on FC 25 for the Switch at Amazon, a game that boasts the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you haven’t yet laced up your virtual boots, now’s the perfect time.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, Nintendo Switch: Was £59.99, now £45.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

My favourite Nintendo Switch game has just received a price cut for the first time ever. “Familiar but new, Tears of the Kingdom is breathtaking in its scope, engaging in its narrative, and the limitless freedom to explore meant we never wanted to put down the controller,” I wrote in my review. “You can craft weapons out of anything, splice objects together to build planes, sear fruits to your shield to dazzle enemies and explore for hours and hours on end.”

SanDisk MicroSDXC card for Nintendo Switch, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £11.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This licensed memory card is specially designed for the Nintendo console system and instantly adds up to an extra 128GB of additional space, while also boosting transfer rates up to 100MB, to help load games faster. It also has a neat little mushroom design, just so you know it’s a Nintendo SD card.

PDP Nintendo Switch deluxe travel case - power pose Mario: Was £14.99, now £10, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery PDP Nintendo Switch deluxe travel case - power pose Mario ( Argos )

One of the big perks of the Nintendo Switch is that you can play it on the go, but you don’t want to just chuck it in your bag and risk it being bashed about. Instead, pop it in a travel case like this one to protect your precious cargo between plays. The case also has an inner pocket where you can stash a few game cartridges to keep things fresh on your travels, and a massive great picture of Mario on the front, because, you know, Nintendo.

Just Dance 2025 edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £42.99, now £23.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ubisoft )

It’s the game you know and love and, ahead of the New Year, it’s had a pop and rock upgrade. That’s right, the game’s 2025 edition will include recent hits like Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso and Jack Harlow’s Lovin’ on me and, thanks to Argos’ Black Friday sale, it’s currently reduced by 45 per cent just one month after its release. Though I haven’t managed to get my hands on the game’s latest edition just yet, gaming expert Jack did take a whack at its 2015 iteration, noting how everything it entails ensures that “it really is quite hard to not have a good time.”

How long will Nintendo Switch deals last?

Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning this year the mammoth sale kicked off on Friday 29 November. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday (2 December 2024).

Cyber Monday falls on Monday 2 December this year. The main difference between the two sales is that Cyber Monday – as the name suggests – historically only takes place online, while Black Friday sees deals both online and in-store. This isn’t a hard and fast rule, however, with plenty of brands continuing their in-store sales into the following week.

Discounts don’t stay static during the sale weekend and it’s hard to predict if prices might change or deals will vanish. So, if you’re looking to get a deal on something you really want or that might sell out, it’s wise to snatch the offer up as soon as you can.

