Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re looking to get some Christmas shopping done in the sales, you’ve come to the right place because kids’ toy deals are dropping thick and fast. Case in point: we’ve just spotted a toniebox Black Friday deal that will save you 20 per cent on the starter kit.

An audio player designed especially for children, the toniebox allows children to select audiobooks and songs, and then listen to them for as long as they want. Made for little hands, the wireless speaker is sturdy and durable and there are no complicated buttons to press – all they have to do is pop a tonie character on top of the box and the content will play automatically.

When they first went on sale in 2017, they cost more than £100, and tonie characters cost around £10 to £15 on top of that. But with a deal to excite parents, grandparents, godparents, aunts, uncles and anyone who needs to buy a gift for a young child, Black Friday sees them reduced to less than £64.

Follow live: The best and latest Black Friday deals as they drop

Tonies toniebox: Was £79.95, now £63.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Tonies)

The toniebox is a gift for parents, just as much as it is for children. Little ones can use it independently from 18 months to two, which means parents can have a break from the constant demands that come with entertaining children and the never-ending snack requests.

When a child is using a toniebox, they’re not staring blankly at a screen. According to research by The National Literacy Trust, listening to audiobooks improves vocabulary and literacy skills. It can also be helpful for sleep. Some parents create a consistent bedtime routine by using the toniebox to play lullabies after they’ve read the night-time story, which helps a child wind down and get a longer night’s rest.

There are hundreds of tonies characters to choose from, making the toniebox a toy that will grow with your children. Stories for the tots include Spot (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo series (£46.99, Amazon.co.uk), while there’s Shrek (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk) or Disney’s Moana (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk) to appeal to slightly older children and Horrible Histories (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk) or Malory Towers for eight to nine-year-olds.

If you want to test how much your child will play with it before you fully commit to one of the bundles, don’t miss the chance to bag one for under £64.

Buy now

Voucher Codes

For the latest discounts on toys, try the links below

Want more bargains on must-have toys? These are the Best Black Friday to shop now