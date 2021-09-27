Summer might only just be over, but we are already looking forward to the biggest sales event of the year at the end of November.

Black Friday has boomed from an American post-Thanksgiving holiday to a worldwide period of discounts on everything from iPhones and Apple products to new mattresses.

Clothing brands are increasingly getting in on the act ahead of the usual post-Christmas January sales too, with brands like Asos and Topshop throwing huge sales in 2020.

So if you’re looking to stock up on presents or just refreshing your winter wardrobe, it might be a good time to check out those items waiting in your basket.

Zara is a firm favourite on the British high street thanks to its trendy yet timeless designs. The retailer has seen a number of new launches this year, including its first fully fledged beauty range, a yoga-themed offering and even a pet collection that launched in the autumn.

Read more:

Unlike other fashion retailers, Zara rarely hosts sales and never offers discount codes, so when it does announce deals, our ears perk up. If you’re eager shoppers like us and want to know what the brand has in store for Black Friday 2021, you’re in luck, as we’ve done some digging to find out everything you need to know for this year.

Does Zara have a Black Friday sale?

The retailer traditionally does take part in the Black Friday event. In 2020, Zara hosted a Black Friday sale that lasted less than 48 hours, ending at 9pm on Black Friday itself.

Zara usually gives app users early access to its Black Friday sale. Last year, its event launched at 6pm the night before Black Friday, while landing on the website at 7pm. For shopping in-store, Zara’s sale won’t start until the morning of Black Friday, when shops open their doors.

The retailer doesn’t usually host a Cyber Monday-specific sale, as its Black Friday offering is the main event. But it does often still have some discounts on Cyber Monday in its special prices section.

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November and Cyber Monday comes a few days later on 29 November.

Given the success of last year’s sale and the increasing trends for fashion brands to have huge Black Friday sales, we anticipate Zara offering discounts in 2021 as well.

What Black Friday discounts did Zara have last year?

Zara offered up to 40 per cent off selected items for a limited period.

Considering the brand only hosts sales a couple of times a year – in July and January – a near-half price discount in the lead up to Christmas is an exciting offer.

This meant some items with high price points were slashed: a houndstooth winter coat that was originally £95.99 got reduced to £57.99, for example, while a pair of leather winter boots with an RRP of £89.99 were on sale for just £53.99.

In 2019, Zara offered 30 per cent off and in 2018 Zara only offered 20 per cent discounts, so we’re hoping for a similar number to last year across all the collections.

When does the Zara Black Friday sale start?

Zara hasn’t confirmed any details about its Black Friday sale just yet, but given it sticks to a similar schedule each year, we’re expecting its sale to drop online on Thursday 25 November, and its in-store sale to start on Black Friday itself.

Unlike retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World who started their Black Friday sale weeks before the main event, Zara’s is usually a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type affair, so it’s best to get prepared.

But don’t worry, bookmark this guide and keep coming back in the lead up to Black Friday for the latest news as the IndyBest team will be constantly updating it to keep you in the know. We’ve also got guides across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys, TVs to help you find the best discounts throughout the event.

We also recommend signing up for the Zara newsletter so you are first to receive all the latest updates from the retailer, and to download the app for early access.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty, skincare and make-up, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.