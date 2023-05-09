Jump to content

9 best books to dive into this summer, from historical fiction to romantic comedies

Discover debut novelists and immersive page-turners from acclaimed authors this season

Emma Lee-Potter
Tuesday 09 May 2023 16:17
You won’t want to put down these tomes

Our Top Picks

Whether your summer is going to spent enjoying lazy days in the park, road trips to the coast or a beach holiday abroad, one thing for sure is that a gripping book (or two) is a must-have.

The balmier months between May and September offer ample chance to dive into a new tome. From easy-breezy sun-lounger reads and immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes (even if you’re not jetting off yourself), the criteria for a good summer book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.

Luckily, the releases (so far) for 2023 leave you spoiled for choice. From historical novels to Booker Prize-winning thrillers and laugh-out-loud tomes, the mix is as eclectic as ever.

This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Louise Kennedy, Monica Heisey and Alice Winn, as well as eagerly anticipated tomes from acclaimed authors, such as Shehan Karunatilaka, Colson Whitehead and Sophie Mackintosh.

The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from love in the trenches of World War One, divorce and The Troubles in Ireland to first-time motherhood, grief and romance.

How we tested

To narrow down our list of the best books to read this summer, we looked for original page-turners with superb quality of prose and a captivating story that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history-lovers to metaphysical thrillers, romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.

The best books to read in summer 2023 are:

‘Hungry Ghosts’ by Kevin Jared Hosein, published by Bloomsbury

  • Best: Overall
  • Genre: Historical fiction
  • Release date: 16 February 2023

Though the premise of Hungry Ghosts is the sudden disappearance of wealthy landowner Dalton Changoor, the genre of a ‘whodunit’ mystery doesn’t do Kevin Jared Hosein’s novel justice. Exploring the class landscape of 1940s colonial Trinidad, the story is vast in scope, with a vividly painted ensemble cast.

At the top of the social structure sit the entitled Changoors and their farm, looking down upon the “barrack” at the bottom of the hill. In this ramshackle building, each room is occupied by a different poor family – including Hans Saroop, his wife Shweta and son Krishna.

When Marlee Changoor’s husband goes missing, Hans is asked to move to the farm as a night watchman. As the mystery deepens, the two families collide dangerously and the small community becomes increasingly entwined. A masterclass in prose, Hosein fleshes out the story with flashbacks, memorable characters and family turmoil. Immersive and beautifully written, it was impossible to put down.

‘In Memoriam’ by Alice Winn, published by Viking

  • Best: Historical novel
  • Genre: Historical fiction
  • Release date: 9 March 2023

Beginning in a private boarding school for boys, before taking us to the horror of the trenches during World War One, Alice Winn’s blistering debut is an unforgettable read. We’re first introduced to the book’s central figures – Gaunt and Ellwood – in 1914, when both schoolboys are secretly in love with each other. When half-German Gaunt is pressured by his mother to enlist in the British army, he is relieved to run away from his forbidden feelings for his best friend. But when the true terror of the war is revealed to him, he is soon devastated when Ellwood and other classmates follow him to the Western Front.

A love story set against the tragedies of war, Winn’s rousing writing transports you to the trenches, where an entire generation of lost men are brought to vivid life – the characters will stick with you, long after the final page.

‘You Be Mother’ by Meg Mason, published by Orion Publishing Co

  • Best: Book about motherhood
  • Genre: Relationship novel
  • Release date: 19 May 2022

If you were one of the many who tore through Meg Mason’s Sorrow and Bliss in 2021, there’s no doubt you’ll equally love this, her debut novel. Originally released in 2017, but only published in the UK last year, the story centres around 21-year-old Abi who falls pregnant by an Australian man while at university in London. Moving to the other side of the world in a bid to create the family unit she lost years earlier as a child, she soon realises her boyfriend, Stu, may not be entirely cracked up to fatherhood.

Expat loneliness leads to Abi befriending an older neighbour who morphs into the kind of mother she’s always pined for. Reminiscent of the likable yet troubled female protagonist in Sorrow and Bliss, Mason’s first book explores the complexity of motherhood, friendship and families through the characters in Abi’s orbit in Sydney. Combining humour and profundity, it’s an easy-breezy beach read that still packs a punch.

‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ by Shehan Karunatilaka, published by Sort of Books

  • Best: Thriller
  • Genre: Metaphysical thriller
  • Release date: 4 August 2022

The 2022 Booker Prize winner, Shehan Karunatilaka’s afterlife epic combines so many genres it’s hard to keep track – but it’s a testament to the author’s talent that the complex plot never loses you. Beginning immediately after the death of war photographer – and avid gambler – Maali Almeida in 1990s Sri Lanka, a celestial visa office sets the satirical tone for the rest of the novel.

Maali has no idea who killed, dismembered and sank his body in the lake – but he has just seven moons left in the afterlife to work through the long list of potential suspects, as well as contact his lover and best friend, so he can lead them to a hidden collection of photographs that will rock the country. A surrealist yet human narrative of the Sri Lankan Civil War and its impact, the witty asides, ‘whodunnit’ plot and historical grounding make this a lofty page-turner.

‘Really good, actually’ by Monica Heisey, published by HarperCollins Publishers

  • Best: Funny novel
  • Genre: Relationship novel
  • Release date: 17 January 2023

Entering the Fleabag (read: messy women) canon of literature, Monica Heisey’s debut is as hilarious as it is warm. Centring around Maggie, the novel charts her determination to embrace her new status as “Surprisingly young divorcee”. Faced with being alone for the first time in her adult life, unaffordable rent and an uninspiring career path, she throws herself into the Toronto dating pool, takes up a series of “sadness hobbies” and makes new fellow-divorced friends in a bid to get through the first year of her break-up.

Witty, fast-paced and laugh-out-loud funny, the Schitt’s Creek screenwriter explores the uncertainties of modern dating, friendships and the tireless pursuit of happiness. While there are moments in the book where Heisey’s protagonist teeters into becomeing too unlikable, the razor sharp humour manages to pull it back each time.

‘Isaac and the Egg’ by Bobby Palmer, published by Review

  • Best: Book about grief
  • Genre: Relationship novel
  • Release date: 18 August 2022

Strange and surprising, Bobby Palmer’s debut novel explores grief in one of the most unlikely ways. We meet Isacc shortly after his wife dies and he is about to throw himself off a bridge. That is until he hears a blood-curdling scream that leads him to an egg-like creature in one of many scenes in the book that nod to E.T. Though suspicious of its origins (is it an alien?), and despite being in the midst of depression, Isaac – naturally – takes the egg home with him.

An air of mystery threads through the book as Palmer expertly drops Easter eggs to help us piece together Isacc’s story. Moments of heartbreak are contrasted with the creature’s humorous erratic behaviour, and the reader is warmed by Isaac and the egg’s strange friendship. A book about grief, with hope at its core, the tender story will linger long after the final page.

‘Tresspasses’ by Louise Kennedy, published by Bloomsbury

  • Best: Romance novel
  • Genre: Romance
  • Release date: 30 March 2023 (paperback)

A vivid portrait of love and loss during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Louise Kennedy’s debut blends domestic noir with political thriller. Set in 1970s Belfast, the tome follows 24-year-old Cushla, who works as a primary school teacher in the outskirts of Belfast, while working the occasional shift at her family’s pub. It is there she meets the handsome and married older lawyer Michael Agnew, embarking on an illicit affair that challenges society’s rigid boundaries, as he is a protestant and she is a catholic.

Kennedy effortlessly weaves historical details into each chapter with the on-going political turmoil looming threateningly in the background of the affair. Passionate, gripping and tense, it’s no surprise that it’s shortlisted in this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction.

‘Nothing Special’ by Nicole Flattery, published by Bloomsbury

  • Best: Coming-of-age novel
  • Genre: Coming of age
  • Release date: 2 March 2023

Plunging us into the much mythologised world of Andy Warhol’s The Factory in Sixties New York, Nicole Flattery’s debut novel follows two school girls in a unique coming-of-age story. Disillusioned with her life both at home and in school, 17-year-old Mae is offered a job in The Factory as a typist for the artist’s unconventional new novel. Tasked with transcribing the tapes of conversations between Warhol’s favourite subjects – including Edie Sedgwick and the actor Ondine – Mae quickly becomes friends with fellow typist Shelley.

Together, the two navigate the era’s countercultural movement of parties and excess. On the cusp of adulthood, they forge new friendships, gain independence and discover their sexuality. With razor-sharp dialogue, descriptions that verge on poetry and characters so finely drawn, Flattery’s debut is a fresh addition to the genre.

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld, published by Doubleday

  • Best: Rom-com
  • Genre: Romantic comedy
  • Release date: 6 April 2023

Having previously given voice to President’s wives in the acclaimed American Wife and Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld has set her sights on the comedy world in her latest novel – aptly named Romantic Comedy. Protagonist Sally is a successful writer at a Saturday Night Live-inspired sketch show, and has, thus far, been unlucky in love. When she meets pop idol Noah Brewster on the show in 2018, she develops a school-girl crush that challenges her cynicism about love.

Picking up the story two years later, in 2020, during the pandemic, the two reconnect over email (this section is stellar) and meet up in LA.

Sittenfeld explores the world of celebrity, modern dating, lockdown and Covid-19 with witt, humour and often profundity. A light-hearted page-turner that’s funny, romantic and heartwarming, you’ll tear through this book by the poolside this summer.

The verdict: Best novels to read this summer

Blending family drama, historical events, romance and mystery, Kevin Jared Hosein’s Hungry Ghosts is near impossible to put down. Beautifully written, vast in scope and full of intriguing characters, the book is sure to stand the test of time. For a light-hearted romantic romp, pick up (you guessed it) Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld, while historical tomesTrespasses by Louise Kennedy and In Memoriam by Alice Winn will linger long in your mind, thanks to their emotional heft.

