Whether your summer is going to spent enjoying lazy days in the park, road trips to the coast or a beach holiday abroad, one thing for sure is that a gripping book (or two) is a must-have.

The balmier months between May and September offer ample chance to dive into a new tome. From easy-breezy sun-lounger reads and immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes (even if you’re not jetting off yourself), the criteria for a good summer book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.

Luckily, the releases (so far) for 2023 leave you spoiled for choice. From historical novels to Booker Prize-winning thrillers and laugh-out-loud tomes, the mix is as eclectic as ever.

This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Louise Kennedy, Monica Heisey and Alice Winn, as well as eagerly anticipated tomes from acclaimed authors, such as Shehan Karunatilaka, Colson Whitehead and Sophie Mackintosh.

The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from love in the trenches of World War One, divorce and The Troubles in Ireland to first-time motherhood, grief and romance.

How we tested

To narrow down our list of the best books to read this summer, we looked for original page-turners with superb quality of prose and a captivating story that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history-lovers to metaphysical thrillers, romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.

The best books to read in summer 2023 are: