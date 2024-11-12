The Bridget Jones books in order as Mad About the Boy trailer drops

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Our favourite hapless heroine is back. The trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has just been released, giving fans a first look at what will entail.

The opening few seconds reveal Mark Darcy’s fate (the book’s author Helen Fielding had previously said that she decided to write him out of the third title in her series as she didn’t want Bridget to be a “smug married” type) and sees Hugh Grant reprising his role as Lothario Daniel Cleaver.

Alongside familiar faces, we’ve got a glimpse of the new love interest: Leo Woodall who joins the cast alongside Emma Thompson,12 Years A Slave’s Chiwetel Ejiofor and Isla Fisher.

The film is based on Fielding’s novel of the same name and is set for release on 14 February in the UK. If you can’t wait until then though, we’ve got all the details on the book it’s based on below – plus, how to read the whole series in order.