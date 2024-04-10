Bridget Jones is back – and this is the book the fourth movie is based on

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight years on from Bridget Jones’s Baby, our favourite hapless heroine is back in the new movie Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

The latest instalment will see the return of Renee Zellweger in the leading role and Hugh Grant as the lothario Daniel Cleaver. Emma Thompson will also be reprising her role as Dr Rawlings alongside two newcomers: One Day and The White Lotus’s Leo Woodall and 12 Year’s A Slave’s Chiwetel Ejiofor.

But one star is notably missing from the line-up. Having appeared in all three movies in the franchise, Colin Firth’s character Mark Darcy won’t be returning in Mad About The Boy. The book’s author Helen Fielding has previously said that she decided to write him out of the third title in her series as she didn’t want Bridget to be a “smug married” type.

Published in 2013, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy revisits Bridget as a widow in her 50s following Mark’s death in a landmine accident two years prior. While we don’t yet know how much the movie will align with the book’s plot, its US release date has been set for Valentine’s Day 2025.

If you can’t wait for the new Bridget Jones movie, we’ve got all the details on the book it’s based on below – plus, how to read the whole series in chronological order.