Joe Wicks – also known as The Body Coach – became a household name and the nation’s PE teacher during lockdown when he launched his daily live workouts to help keep children fit and healthy.

The fitness guru has previously published 10 recipe books, with a focus on helping you knock up quick and easy dishes, and now he’s adding yet another string to his bow.

Having amassed a huge young audience, Wicks has revealed that he’s written a children’s book called The Burpee Bears, which will be released on 30 September.

The upcoming title is the first in the series and has been written in partnership with Vivian French and illustrated by Paul Howard. It’s set to “bring a little bit of Wicks magic and a whole lot of Joe energy to each and every page”, and we can’t wait to read.

In true Wicks style, it will begin and end with an illustrated warm-up and wind-down exercise routine in a bid to encourage families to exercise and read together. So, if you want to get your hands on his debut title, read on for how you can pre-order it now.

'The Burpee Bears' by Joe Wicks, published by Harper Collins It's good news for parents and carers with children who loved Joe Wicks's upbeat PE lessons during lockdown because he's putting all that energy into his debut children's book. The fictional title is the first in the series and will follow a bear family on their daily adventures. Exploring the ups and downs of everyday family life, this illustrated book is said to make little ones laugh out loud, and true to form, it's complete with a warm-up and wind-down exercise routine.

