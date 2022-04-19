The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Anatomy of a Scandal is not a true story, but it is based on this book
Sienna Miller stars in the hit Netflix series that’s inspired by Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel
“Is Anatomy of a Scandal based on a true story?” This is the question that constantly plagued our brain while watching the six-part series. And we soon discovered that Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel inspired the series.
The book is based on Vaughan’s own experiences as a reporter and scrutinises the nature of consent. It peels back the upper echelons of society and was released following a series of sexual misconduct allegations within parliament.
For the uninitiated, the storyline is centred around Conservative MP, immigration minister and the Prime Minister’s confidant, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) and his affair with a parliamentary researcher, Olivia (Naomi Scott).
What starts as a tabloid embroilment worsens when Olivia accuses James of raping her, ensuing a trial in which his wife of 12 years, Sophie (Sienna Miller) stands by his side. As the series unravels, further dark twists and turns are revealed, including secrets from the prosecutor Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery).
If this has piqued your interest, then Anatomy of a Scandal is currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK. But more importantly, if you’re looking to read Vaughan’s bestseller that forms the basis of the series, we’ve got all the details below.
Read more:
‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ by Sarah Vaughan, published by Simon & Schuester
Vaughan’s psychological thriller came off the back of a series of sexual misconduct allegations within parliament. It was also released just months after the #MeToo movement began to gain momentum.
The book follows the high-profile marriage of Tory MP James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie, which begins to unravel when James has an affair with his aide, Olivia, who then accuses him of rape.
When The Independent reviewed the novel, our writer noted that it explores a “certain type of toxic masculinity that’s bred by institutionalised male privilege”, and praises Vaughan’s critique of these “societal structures”. Adding that it’s “well written, pacy, and full of twists and turns”.
Whether you are yet to watch the Netflix series, or you’ve just finished it, we’d recommend adding this to your reading pile as it sounds like an engrossing, unputdownable read.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on audiobooks, try the link below:
Unsure what to read next? Take inspiration from our review of the best psychological thrillers
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.