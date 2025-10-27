Everything we know about Rebecca Yarros’s fourth Empyrean series book

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A titan of the “romantasy” (romance-fantasy) genre, Rebecca Yarros burst onto the literary scene in 2023 with her instant New York Times bestseller, Fourth Wing. The third book in the Empyrean series, Onyx Storm, became the fastest selling adult book in two decades – and now, the author has teased the hotly-anticipated fourth novel.

The series has garnered a legion of loyal fans on BookTok (a community within TikTok where people share book recommendations), rivalling Sarah J Maas’s A Court of Thorn and Roses and Carissa Broadbent’s The Serpent and the Wings of Night.

Set in a fantasy world of dragons and magic, the series centres on cadets in military training at a college, drawing comparisons with nostalgic reads like Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. A blend of the best romantasy themes, fans love the tomes for their enemies-to-lovers storylines, depictions of otherworlds, brutal war and found-family themes.

Upon its release, Onyx Storm garnered a 4.39 rating on Goodreads, surprising acclaim from literary critics and completely dominated social media feeds with commentary about that ending. Readers have been eagerly awaiting the next installment in the series, with Yarros now revealing details about the fourth book’s storylines.

If you’re counting down the days until you return to Yarros’s world, here’s everything the author has said about book four – plus, the best “romantasy” books to read while you wait.

What will book four in the Empyrean series be about?

At a Disney event with fans, Rebecca Yarros revealed key details about the upcoming fourth novel. Among the teasers, she said a dragon is lying about its name, Dain and Sloan are “endgame” – which she has been planning from the start – and Ridoc will get more of a storyline. Further tidbits included that multiple POV’s – as seen as the end of Onyx Storm – are likely to continue in the sequels for extra character development.

Perhaps the most exciting detail for fans, Yarros said that Xaden will be entering his “villain era” in the fourth book. She also added that Violet will realise the true reason why Xaden married her.

When will book four in the Empyrean series be released?

After the initial reported release date of January 2026 was shut down by Yarros, fans are speculating that the fourth book might not land until early 2027, owing to the author’s other commitments (including a contemporary romance novel, a graphic novel and a TV adaption of Fourth Wing).

