Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

Most kids of the Nineties and Noughties feel a tinge of nostalgia when it comes to the acclaimed British children’s author Jacqueline Wilson. Now, she’s back with her first book for adults: Think Again.

A sequel to the cult Girls’ series, the new novel follows the life of Ellie Allard and her best friends Nadine and Magda as they turn 40. According to the 78-year-old, the idea was prompted by her own daughter who asked her if she ever wonders what happens to her characters when they grow up.

Published this week, we meet Ellie, Nadine and Magda more than 20 years after the original book, when the trio are navigating dating, friendship and family while finding love in unexpected places and figuring out what true fulfilment looks like.

Whether you can’t wait to catch up with the trio as adults or want to delve into Wilson’s books for the very first time (where have you been?), here’s everything we know about Think Again, including how to buy it.

‘Think Again’ by Jacqueline Wilson, published by Bantam: £15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Taking place 26 years on from the first book, Think Again catches up with Ellie and her best friends Magda and Nadine. On the brink of 40, adulthood isn’t exactly what Ellie dreamed it would be. Though she’s got her beloved daughter Lottie, cat Stella and life-long friends, her love life leaves a lot to be desired. But when she reaches this birthday milestone, Ellie discovers how love can come from unexpected places.

Meanwhile, Magda is pregnant about about to marry her third husband, while Nadine is still cool, beautiful and repeatedly drawn to the wrong men. Bringing the same warmth, relatability and humour to her debut adult book as she does her children’s titles, Think Again also taps into the millenial woman experience.

Released on Thursday 12 September, you can pre-order Think Again now for your nostalgia fix.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on audiobooks, try the link below:

Need more recommendations? These are the books to pick up in 2024