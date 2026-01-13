Jennette McCurdy – the former child star turned New York Times bestselling author – has now written her first novel, Half His Age. The follow-up to her bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy’s novel is an equally provocative exploration of class, desire, loneliness and power.

Those who tuned into iCarly as a kid will instantly recognise McCurdy, who played Cat in the Nickelodeon show, and appeared alongside Ariana Grande in Sam & Cat. But, as detailed in her memoir, there was a much darker side to her early fame. In the boldly titled book, she recounts her dysfunctional childhood of disordered eating, and emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her narcissistic mother.

A masterclass in balancing humour and darkness, the memoir spent more than 80 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, garnered critical acclaim and is being adapted for an Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston. Half His Age is McCurdy’s first foray into fiction, recounting a 17-year-old student’s affair with her creative writing teacher.

But the novel appears to be just as personal as her memoir. On Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, she revealed that a relationship she had as a teenager with a much older man on the set of iCarly served as inspiration for the book. McCurdy described the entanglement as “creepy” and “twisted”, adding that the man would “show me movies that he thought I would like. Like, Dazed and Confused, which I did not like but I pretended to like.” She continued: “He would play me music that I did not like, but I pretended to like.”

Just like the protagonist in her novel, McCurdy’s partner was already in a long-term relationship, which he used to wield and control over the situation. “I’m gonna leave my girlfriend, I need to be with you. I'm gonna leave my girlfriend,” McCurdy recalled to Cooper. The red flags, overstepped boundaries and sexual politics that she experienced in this relationship all influenced Half His Age.

I loved I’m Glad My Mom Died, particularly McCurdy’s distinctive, sardonic, witty and funny voice (it’s even better on audiobook). After receiving an early proof of Half His Age – which is released on 20 January – I devoured it in a single weekend. With early coverage calling it one of 2026’s most provocative and daring reads, here’s my verdict on whether it lives up to the fanfare.