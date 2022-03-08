The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 longlist is here – and features five debut authors
Judges whittled down 175 submissions to these 16
The Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 longlist has just been announced – and surely there’s no better day to do it than on International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and championing women in every aspect of society.
But, while publishing has become increasingly inclusive, there’s still a need for greater access to a range of voices. As such, the Women’s Prize for Fiction remains as important today as when it first came about.
Founded in 1996, the prize is one of the UK’s most prestigious literary awards, showcasing the remarkable originality, accessibility and excellence of novels written by women from around the world.
As such, if you’re looking for some recommendations on what to read next, the longlist offers an exciting opportunity to discover a range of ambitious and outstanding literature.
The panel of five judges – Mary Ann Sieghart, Lorraine Candy, Dorothy Koomson, Anita Sethi and Pandora Sykes – had the near-impossible job of whittling a stellar line-up of 175 submissions down to a 16-strong list.
The final list for 2022 is a mixture of new and well-established writers, featuring five dazzling debuts, as well as five previously longlisted authors and one writer who has also been shortlisted before (Charlotte Mendelson). Indie publishers also reigned supreme, representing a quarter of the list.
In honour of the inspiring range of literature, join us in celebrating, championing and supporting women writers from across the globe by adding these books to your “to-read” pile now. The shortlist will be announced on 27 April, and you’ll have to wait until 15 June for the winner.
‘The Bread the Devil Knead’ by Lisa Allen-Agostini, published by Myriad Editions
Set against a Trinidadian backdrop, Allen-Agostini’s debut novel has a blazing feminist message and tells the story of Alethea Lopez, an unforgettable woman nearing 40 who is at the start of a new journey freeing herself from a violent and abusive relationship. It touches on themes of gendered violence, racism and female liberation.
‘Salt Lick’ by Lulu Allison, published by Unbound Digital
Allison reimagines England in this dystopian novel. Rising sea levels, climate crisis and a global pandemic grip the reader. The book’s backdrop works to form the basis of what may become of our world. It touches on love and loss, as well as community spirit and resilience. When discussing the novel, judge Mary Ann Sieghart said it’s “an extraordinary, poetic, elegiac book”.
‘Careless’ by Kirsty Capes, published by Orion Fiction
Coming-of-age novel, Careless, is Capes’s debut and follows 15-year-old foster child, Bess, who learns that she is pregnant and has no one to tell. The book explores how the protagonist decides what she should do. Told with empathy and compassion, it’s equal parts heartbreaking and funny.
‘Remote Sympathy’ by Catherine Chidgey, published by Europa Editions
Set in Buchenwald concentration camp, Remote Sympathy is a bleak and harrowing WWII historical fiction novel. It follows three different characters, all of which are on different sides of German nazi atrocities. An SS officer, his wife and the incarcerated doctor she befriends while her husband is away. It’s been said that Chidgey doesn’t shy away from the uncomfortable and barbaric truths.
‘The Paper Palace’ by Miranda Cowley Heller, published by Viking
Having been Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick for July 2021, if you’re looking for a summer read, this is it. It’s an evocative story that tells the tale of 50-year-old Elle who has a night of passion with her old flame Jonas while on a family summer getaway. Her husband and Jonas’s spouse are totally unaware. Touching on guilt and forgiveness, it’s undoubtedly a book you’ll gobble up.
‘Flamingo’ by Rachel Elliott, published by Tinder Press
Revolving around two families who are neighbours, Sherry and Leslie and their daughters, Rae and Pauline, and Eve and her son Daniel, Flamingo is about an unforgettable summer they spend together. But one day something happens that disrupts all this and secrets come to a head.
‘The Sentence’ by Louise Erdrich, published by Corsair
Poignant and witty, The Sentence is Edrich’s 23rd novel and combines contemporary events with a ghost story set in a Minneapolis bookshop. It’s a multifaceted novel that explores how history and heritage continue to shape modern-day.
'Build Your House Around My Body’ by Violet Kupersmith, published by Oneworld
Moving between forests, nightclubs and zoos, Build Your House Around My Body draws on Vietnamese folklore and history and is about two women who go missing two decades apart. The twists and turns in Kupersmith’s debut make it an unputdownable novel.
‘Sorrow and Bliss’ by Meg Mason, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson
Mason’s Sorrow and Bliss took the top spot in our guide to the best books of 2021 thanks to being an “exciting, funny, and thought-provoking novel”. It tells the story of 40-year-old Martha and her dysfunctional family, failed marriage and depression. While it “sounds like a truly awful misery read”, our writer noted that “it’s the funniest book of the year, with the most recognisable characters”.
‘The Exhibitionist’ by Charlotte Mendelson, published by Mantle
Touching on sacrifice, toxic family politics, queer desire, and personal freedom, Mendelson explores a heady mix of themes. The story is centred around the Hanrahan family, and in particular, the selfish father, Ray, as he prepares for his new exhibition. The book counts down to the event and chronicles how, slowly but surely, things start to unravel.
Judge, Anita Sathi, said it is a “fantastically gripping portrait of family dynamics, which manages to be both heart-breaking and humorous”.
‘The Book of Form and Emptiness’ by Ruth Ozeki, published by Canongate Books
This is “a deeply moving story of family, loss and love, and a provocative lesson in mindfulness and the art of mastering inner peace”, noted The Independent’s guide to five new books to read. It follows 13-year-old Benny Oh who starts hearing voices in his head after his father dies and explores how he learns to deal with it. Dorothy Koomson, one of the judges, said it’s “touching, humorous and beautiful in equal measure”.
‘This One Sky Day’ by Leone Ross, published by Faber & Faber
Ross conjures up a surreal and imaginative world “where butterflies are edible and each human is blessed with their own form of magic” noted our writer in their guide to the new books to read. It features a range of quirky characters and showcases a 24-hour period of true love and is said to be funny and insightful.
‘The Island of Missing Trees’ by Elif Shafak, published by Viking
Set in Cyrpus, The Island of Missing Trees is told from the perspective of a fig tree and follows the lives of two teenagers, from opposite sides of a divided land, that meet in secret at a tavern. Exploring the legacy of secrecy on future generations, it was praised by Dorothy Koomson, one of the judges, for being a “hauntingly beautiful tale” that touches on “loss and identity, love and redemption”.
‘Great Circle’ by Maggie Shipstead, published by Transworld Publishers
Shipstead spent seven years writing her third novel, and it’s sure to be worth the wait. It offers a thrilling story of the life of a fearless female aviator who disappeared in 1950 while attempting a north-to-south circumnavigation of the earth, and an actor who portrays her on screen decades later. It’s a soaring novel that will undoubtedly grip you.
‘The Final Revival of Opal and Nev’ by Dawnie Walton, published by Quercus
Walton’s debut oral-historical book featured in Barack Obama’s 2021 reading list and follows a cult band in early Seventies New York. The author paints a portrait of the era that is rich in atmosphere and tells the story of Opal, a fiercely independent young woman, who is finding her niche in the creative scene and is asked to join a rock duo with Nev.
‘Creatures of Passage’ by Morowa Yejidé, published by Jacaranda Books
Set in Washington DC, Creatures of Passage explores a forgotten quadrant and the ghosts that haunt it. The novel follows grief-stricken Nephthys Kinwell and her 10-year-old nephew who are both learning to deal with the ghosts around them. It draws on love, loss and death.
This is a “really magical, unexpected plot. It was an addictive book to read and I kept wanting to go back and enter that world again and again”, praised one of the judges, Lorraine Candy.
