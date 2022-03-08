The Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 longlist has just been announced – and surely there’s no better day to do it than on International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and championing women in every aspect of society.

But, while publishing has become increasingly inclusive, there’s still a need for greater access to a range of voices. As such, the Women’s Prize for Fiction remains as important today as when it first came about.

Founded in 1996, the prize is one of the UK’s most prestigious literary awards, showcasing the remarkable originality, accessibility and excellence of novels written by women from around the world.

As such, if you’re looking for some recommendations on what to read next, the longlist offers an exciting opportunity to discover a range of ambitious and outstanding literature.

The panel of five judges – Mary Ann Sieghart, Lorraine Candy, Dorothy Koomson, Anita Sethi and Pandora Sykes – had the near-impossible job of whittling a stellar line-up of 175 submissions down to a 16-strong list.

The final list for 2022 is a mixture of new and well-established writers, featuring five dazzling debuts, as well as five previously longlisted authors and one writer who has also been shortlisted before (Charlotte Mendelson). Indie publishers also reigned supreme, representing a quarter of the list.

Read more:

In honour of the inspiring range of literature, join us in celebrating, championing and supporting women writers from across the globe by adding these books to your “to-read” pile now. The shortlist will be announced on 27 April, and you’ll have to wait until 15 June for the winner.