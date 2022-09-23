Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The celebrated and Booker Prize winning novelist Hilary Mantel has died, aged 70, as confirmed by her publisher HarperCollins.

A statement from HarperCollins said: “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel… This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work.” They added that Dame Hilary died “suddenly yet peacefully”, surrounded by her family and friends.

Penning numerous novels, short story collections and an acclaimed memoir, the British writer was regarded as one of the greatest English-language authors – winning the prestigious Booker Prize twice, as well as the Costa Book of the Year and the Walter Scott Prize in both 2010 and 2021.

Her final novel, The Mirror and the Light, was released in 2020 and concluded Mantel’s celebrated historical trilogy, Wolf Hall. The bestselling series chronicles the life of Thomas Cromwell and was lauded by critics and readers alike as a masterpiece. Upon its release, the book became an instant bestseller and was longlisted for both the Booker Prize and the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Below, we take a closer look at Dame Hilary Mantel’s critically acclaimed conclusion to the Cromwell book series. The review, written by Emma-Lee Potter, earned a spot in both our round-up of the best novels of 2020 and the best books written by women.

A fictional account of Thomas Cromwell’s rise to power in the Tudor court of Henry VIII, the Wolf Hall trilogy has sold more than five million copies globally and has been translated into 41 languages. The final book, The Mirror and the Light, in the ambitious body of work was released to acclaim in 2020.

“This book has been the greatest challenge of my writing life, and the most rewarding; I hope and trust my readers will find it has been worth it.” Those were Hilary Mantel’s words before the publication of the third part of her Wolf Hall trilogy and there’s no doubt about it – it was definitely worth it. The Mirror and the Light brings to a close the series Mantel began with Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, both of which won the Booker Prize.

The third book traces the final years of Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith’s son from Putney who rose to become Henry VIII’s feared right-hand man and fixer. Mantel brings the Tudor court magnificently to life in this dazzling masterpiece of a novel.

