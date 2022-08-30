Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all fans of comedian, actor, and writer Sir Lenny Henry, his second autobiography, Rising to the Surface is coming very soon.

The new memoir will be published on 1 September and comes ahead of his appearance in Amazon’s eagerly anticipated The Lord of the Rings prequel, in which he stars as Sadoc Burrows.

Henry has long since been part of the national fabric – and there’s seemingly no stopping him. Forever on the go, which his new autobiography proves, it’s no surprise that in a recent interview with The Times he credits meditation for having changed his life.

Rising to the Surface will chart his life throughout the Eighties and Nineties, touching on his early TV comedy years, experiences of racism within the industry, how he met his former wife, Dawn French – describing it as a “meeting of minds”, and how the death of his mother affected him.

If like us, you can’t wait to get stuck into Rising to the Surface make sure you get your hands on it as soon as it’s printed. To help you do just that, we’ve shared all the details about the forthcoming title along with how you can pre-order it now.