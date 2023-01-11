‘Spare’ by Prince Harry, published by Penguin Random House
When will Prince Harry’s memoir be released?
The book many people have been waiting for is out now – it was published on 10 January. Despite speculation that Prince Harry was not going to publish his tell-all memoir, Penguin Random House confirmed in October 2022 that the autobiography would be going ahead.
What is Prince Harry’s memoir about?
According to Penguin Random House, Spare is Harry’s side of the story about his life within the Royal Family. Taking us on a journey through his life, the autobiography starts in the days around the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and it is said to be written with “raw, unflinching honesty”.
Speculation and rumours suggest it will be a bombshell for the royals, but it is reportedly written with Harry’s warmth. A source close to the book revealed to The Sunday Times it is particularly tough on Prince William, whereas King Charles comes out better.
In an explosive first extract obtained by The Guardian, Harry reportedly claims: “[William] grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”
Harry reportedly writes that William told him to fight back, but Harry refused, and William left, before returning “looking regretful, and apologised”.
In The Independent’s review of Spare, the memoir was given four out of five stars and was described as a “chaotic but stylish memoir that sets fire to the royal family”.
But, really, the only way to find out more about what Harry claims went on behind closed doors it is by ordering the prince’s new book now and reading it for yourself.
How to order Prince Harry’s memoir
Spare is available to order now from all major book retailers, including Waterstones, Amazon and WHSmith. You can also order the audiobook – read by Prince Harry himself – on Audible from £7.99 (Audible.co.uk) with a subscription or for £39.99 without a membership plan.