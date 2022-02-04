Rosa Parks is considered one of the most influential and important activists of the civil rights movement, having broken segregation laws when she refused to give up her seat on a bus for a white man.

While Parks was not the first to refuse to give up her seat – we must also remember Claudette Colvin – her arrest on 1 December 1955 galvanised a 381-day long bus boycott in Montgomery, which saw black citizens refusing to use public transport. Instead, people were urged to use taxis and walk.

This act of courage and resistance was a defining moment in the American civil rights movement and put pressure on the government to act on racial segregation in the US.

In her early life, Parks was involved with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) and was later awarded many honours, including the congressional gold medal in 1999.

“The mother of the civil rights movement” was born on 4 February 1913. So, on what would’ve been her birthday, we take a look at the books you can read to learn more about Parks’s life and activism. Included here are the titles written by Parks herself, as well as well-researched biographies. Prepare to be inspired.

‘Reflections by Rosa Parks' by Rosa Parks with Gregory J Reed, published by Zondervan A collection of Parks’s own words and reflections on facing injustice, religion, and her determination, as well as her hopes for the future. With 12 short chapters, this relatively compact autobiography will undoubtedly provide a great insight into the life and mind of this inspirational activist. Buy now £ 9.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Rosa Parks: A Life’ by Douglas G Brinkley, published by Penguin Historian, Douglas G Brinkley, traces the life and legacy of Rosa Parks, from childhood and her early involvement in the NAACP through to the bus boycott and her long living legacy within the civil rights movement. This is said to be a well-researched tome that provides a moving account of one of America’s most recognised and courageous individuals. Buy now £ 9.70 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Rosa Parks: My Story’ by Jim Haskins and Rosa Parks, published by Puffin As the name suggests, this was written by Rosa Parks herself. She talks with honesty and integrity, discussing the the civil rights movement and her involvement with it. Expect this short book to be filled with plenty of facts and an exploration into the deeply-ingrained racism and segregation that she worked to change. Buy now £ 5.94 , Whsmith.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks’ by Jeanne Theoharis, published by Beacon Press This political biography examines Parks’s six decades of activism and provides fresh insight into her personal, political and economic struggles. The original text (£15.99, Amazon.co.uk) is a well-researched tome that has now been adapted for young people – a great way to introduce teens to her legacy. Buy now £ 12.99 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘The Extraordinary Life of Rosa Parks’ by Sheila Kanani, published by Puffin We love the Extraordinary Lives series here at IndyBest, so were glad to discover this one. In this beautifully illustrated book, you can teach and inspire your little one with the life of Rosa Parks. Full of facts and timelines, it successfully brings her story to life in an accessible way. Buy now £ 5.99 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Rosa Parks Biography: Her Life, Struggle, and Overcoming Racism’ by Dillon Reed In this biography, Reed shines a light on Parks’s quiet demeanour but strong-willed and collected composure that helped her to create change. Learn about her life and lasting impact, as well as the aspirations that drove her to act in the way she did. Buy now £ 6.47 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

