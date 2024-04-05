Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix’s newest film, Scoop tells the story of how a team of women at BBC’s Newsnight managed to pull off one of the most exclusive interviews in recent history. Yes, we are talking about that interview with Prince Andrew, and the woman who booked him.

Sam McAlister was directly responsible for organising interviews with the likes of Julian Assange, Steven Segal, Sean Spicer and Stormy Daniels. None the more infamous than the Prince Andrew interview in 2019 though, which addressed accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor and his relationship with convicted paedophile Jefferey Epstein.

The Netflix movie stars Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the journalist who conducted the interview, and Keeley Hawes as the long-time private secretary to Prince Andrew played by Rufus Sewell. And finally, Sam McCalister herself is portrayed by Billie Piper.

The film focuses on Prince Andrew’s connection to Epstein and how the team at the BBC were able to convince him to sit down for the interview, of which they show a 10-minute reduced version of the hour-long Newsnight piece. It also explores the chaos that ensued and how this impacted the public’s relationship with both the media and the royal family.

Scoop trailer

McAlister has since left the BBC and written a memoir, detailing her experiences within current affairs broadcasting, so if you’re interested in the behind-the-scenes drama, grab yourself a copy now. The title has helped guide Netflix’s newest project, a fictional dramatisation of that very 2019 interview.