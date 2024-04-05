‘Scoops’ by Sam McAlister, published by OneWorld Publications
Described as a backstage pass to some of the most memorable journalism of our time, McAlister’s memoir has been used as the jumping-off point for Scoop, the new Netflix film about the infamous Newsnight Prince Andrew interview.
The memoir delves into her life, detailing how she was able to achieve such a sensational career as the first person in her family to attend university, a trained barrister and a single mum on top of her journalistic endeavours.
Honing her skills and learning the ways of the British media to become a master of persuasion, the title charts the various interviews that she managed to secure and is said to be a gripping, page-turner. Whether you’re yet to watch the Netflix film and are interested in the behind-the-scenes or have devoured it and want to learn more about McAlister’s life, get your hands on her book now.