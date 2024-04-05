Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This book inspired Netflix’s new film about the infamous Prince Andrew interview

Sam McAlister’s title is sure to be a real page-turner

Ella Duggan
Friday 05 April 2024 17:43
If you enjoyed the film and want to find out more behind the scenes action, read the book now
If you enjoyed the film and want to find out more behind the scenes action, read the book now (Peter Mountain/Netflix/The Independent)

Netflix’s newest film, Scoop tells the story of how a team of women at BBC’s Newsnight managed to pull off one of the most exclusive interviews in recent history. Yes, we are talking about that interview with Prince Andrew, and the woman who booked him.

Sam McAlister was directly responsible for organising interviews with the likes of Julian Assange, Steven Segal, Sean Spicer and Stormy Daniels. None the more infamous than the Prince Andrew interview in 2019 though, which addressed accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor and his relationship with convicted paedophile Jefferey Epstein.

The Netflix movie stars Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the journalist who conducted the interview, and Keeley Hawes as the long-time private secretary to Prince Andrew played by Rufus Sewell. And finally, Sam McCalister herself is portrayed by Billie Piper.

The film focuses on Prince Andrew’s connection to Epstein and how the team at the BBC were able to convince him to sit down for the interview, of which they show a 10-minute reduced version of the hour-long Newsnight piece. It also explores the chaos that ensued and how this impacted the public’s relationship with both the media and the royal family.

Scoop trailer

McAlister has since left the BBC and written a memoir, detailing her experiences within current affairs broadcasting, so if you’re interested in the behind-the-scenes drama, grab yourself a copy now. The title has helped guide Netflix’s newest project, a fictional dramatisation of that very 2019 interview.

‘Scoops’ by Sam McAlister, published by OneWorld Publications

Scoops-indybest

Described as a backstage pass to some of the most memorable journalism of our time, McAlister’s memoir has been used as the jumping-off point for Scoop, the new Netflix film about the infamous Newsnight Prince Andrew interview.

The memoir delves into her life, detailing how she was able to achieve such a sensational career as the first person in her family to attend university, a trained barrister and a single mum on top of her journalistic endeavours.

Honing her skills and learning the ways of the British media to become a master of persuasion, the title charts the various interviews that she managed to secure and is said to be a gripping, page-turner. Whether you’re yet to watch the Netflix film and are interested in the behind-the-scenes or have devoured it and want to learn more about McAlister’s life, get your hands on her book now.

  1. £5 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
To stay up to date with all the new and exciting book news this year, check out our round-up of the best must-reads of 2024

