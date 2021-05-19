8 best letter writing sets for a personal touch

The past year saw many of our habits change as we stepped back from in-person socialising and stayed home much more often. In particular, we found new and interesting ways to communicate with our loved ones while we could not be with them, from Zoom to the lost art of letter writing.

Speaking of letter writing, it is now cooler than ever to put pen to paper when looking to keep up with friends and family.

While instant messaging and video calls are a must for checking in regularly, writing a letter from time to time is a lovely additional way to stay in touch.

There is something so therapeutic and nostalgic about handwriting a little note to a loved one, whether it’s to say thank you for something or just to catch up with them and let them know you’re thinking of them. And these days, the choices for stationary are broad, whether you’re looking for traditional sets or something more modern.

We’ve tested the very best letter writing sets to determine which are worth the money. As well as appearance, our reviewer made sure to feel the quality of the paper through touch. We also actually put pen to paper to see how smooth and easy each piece was to write on.

We then assessed the price and added extras such as whether they could be personalised, and how many pieces of paper and envelopes could be bought in one set. With that in mind, here are the best eight options for letter writing in our opinion.

Katie Leamon correspondence set, typewriter Best: Overall One of the clear standouts in the roundup, Katie Leamon’s set has everything you’ll need for peak correspondence skills; notecards (10), letter paper (10), and envelopes. The paper feels gorgeously thick and textured (the notecards are slightly thicker), and the design of both is super cute and stylish all at once. We loved the sleek envelopes too, which come with gilded golden borders. We were very impressed by this set, particularly when you consider how fair the price tag is given all you get in the set. Buy now £ 25 , Katieleamon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Papier gingham days writing paper set Best for: Cool designs Papier has become the go-to destination for all your stationery needs, including lovely note cards and letter writing sets. They have a really wide range of designs on their site, meaning you can pick a design that suits you. Our favourite is the gingham days set, which is the perfect combination of kitsch and sophistication. The set is made from textured Mohawk paper, which gives it a lovely, slightly rustic feel, and the envelope in particular feels luxurious and of high quality. You can personalise these with whichever information you’d like, and can buy them in sets of 20 sheets with 10 envelopes, 30 sheets with 15 envelopes, or 50 sheets with 25 envelopes. Buy now £ 24.99 , Papier.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Seed Card Company crossed keys Best for: Sustainability There’s something extra special about the cards from The Seed Card Company; not only do they look lovely, they’re also made sustainably. As well as being made from 100 per cent recycled, biodegradable paper, they can also be planted afterwards as they contain (as the company’s name suggests) seeds. The lovely crossed keys design is our favourite, and the paper can also be personalised, giving it an extra special bespoke feel. The only tiny downside is that writing on slightly uneven paper (caused by the seeds) takes a little practise; but if sustainability is important to you, this is sort of irrelevant! You can buy these in packs of up to 500, and can change everything from the fonts to the envelope colour. Buy now £ 19.50 , Theseedcardcompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Letter Well love cards Best: Budget buy If you’d rather keep your letter writing more casual, opt for cute cards like these, instead of formal paper. These gorgeously thoughtful cards are perfect for a partner or close friend, and will surely be well received. As well as coming on thick 300gsm cotton card, they also come with powdery pink envelopes that can be personalised for a special twist. You can buy them singly or in packs of four, and can pick from several sweet designs. Buy now £ 3 , Theletterwell.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Imogen Owen luxury correspondence set, flamingo Best: Standout set These divine letter cards combine the simplicity of a cream background and plain pink envelope with the vibrant animation of the inner flamingo illustration. The envelopes in particular are very good quality, and will make quite the impact upon being received and opened. In a pack (which is presented in a chic branded box), you will receive 10 cards and 10 envelopes, all of which can be personalised if you get in touch with the team at Imogen Owen. Buy now £ 30 , Imogenowen.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Smythson bordered correspondence cards Best: Classic option There’s nothing quite like Smythson stationery, and these simple cards are sure to delight any friend or family member; in fact, a box would work well as a present for a loved one. Coming in a classic Smythson blue box, these cards are thick and luxurious, and come with equally impressive envelopes. They come in a number of shade options, with our favourite being this red and pink combo. There are 10 to a pack, all of which are packaged in delicate tissue paper for an extra luxe feel. Buy now £ 25 , Smythson.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

