Somehow it’s already summer, which means it’s not long until Father’s Day, which falls on Sunday 20 June this year.

Chances are you haven’t physically been with them that much over the course of 2020 and 2021, but if there’s been a father figure in your life that’s provided support when you’ve needed it, then it’s the perfect time to shower them with some serious love.

While you may express your appreciation for them on a daily, Father’s Day provides the ideal opportunity to make an extra special effort, celebrating them a little bit more than usual. So, we’d recommend marking the date in your diary and getting prepped.

If you’re stuck for a present, we’ve compiled a round-up of 25 (yes, 25!) Father’s Day gift ideas that we’re quite certain your father figure will appreciate. Opting for well-made and thoughtfully designed presents that come from brands that care about the planet, there’s a whole host of brilliant inspiration.

Once you’ve sorted the gift, it’s worth giving some thought and attention to the card. To help you find the perfect one, we’ve curated a round-up of some of our favourite designs from independent artists and big brands alike, so there’s a whole host of ways you can express your love for the father in your life.

Emmy Lupin Studio thanks for always being so great sunshine card One of our all-time favourite independent designers produces beautifully illustrated prints, stickers and cards. Taking issue with the stereotypical cards you so often find on the high street, Emmy Lupin has produced four different designs to help you celebrate the father figure in your life – and it’s safe to say, we love them all. The sunshine Father’s Day card could be given to any dad-like person in your life, but she’s also designed one specifically for step-dads, which isn’t too OTT – just a lovely, subtle thank you. And there’s even a card that simply recognises how lovely they are. Buy now £ 3.50 , Emmylupin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Avila Diana Baba card Avila Diana works to increase representations of marginalised groups on greeting cards, and it has quickly become one of our favourite brands. Striking graphics adorn the designs, and the collection for dads and father figures is bold and beautiful. This card celebrates your Baba, meaning father in Shona, the main language spoken in Zimbabwe. Buy now £ 4 , Aviladiana.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Raspberry Blossom never too old to need your dad Father's Day Card This thoughtful card proves that even though you might not call on them all the time, you really are never too old to need that father figure in your life. With gold embossed typography printed on FSC-certified paper, this looks to be a high-quality card. Buy now £ 3.50 , Notonthehighstreet.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lagom Designs dad you’re top of the pops card Sometimes the best cards are those that just say it how it is – so if you think your dad is the best of them all, this is the design to go for. We love the way the gold typography contrasts against the black card, and at such an affordable price point, you can’t go wrong. Buy now £ 2.75 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Postco absolute legend greeting card While not your usual Father’s Day card, if you’re looking for a way to say a big thanks to the father figure in your life without the OTT dad messages on the front, this one will do the job. The striking gold colour is bound to stand out on the mantlepiece and serves a great way to remind them that they are indeed an absolute legend. Buy now £ 2.75 , Lagomdesigns.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Joker Greeting endless baby crying Father’s Day card with glitter The ideal prank to play on first-time dads, when opened this card plays the non-stop sound of a baby crying. If they try and break it? There’s glitter hidden inside to play another practical joke on them. Buy now £ 7.06 , Jokergreeting.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Della By Design make a Father’s Day card If you’re looking to encourage your little ones to make their own Father’s Day card, this is the craft kit for you. It contains all the pieces you need to make a fun space-themed version – choose the number of rockets you require and personalise them with photos of the family. A great way to keep youngsters entertained and a lovely sentiment for dad. Buy now £ 4.45 , Etsy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boomf Father’s Day card Looking for something a little different this year? These pop-up cards can be personalised with some of your favourite photos of you and your dad. Once opened up, there will be an explosion of confetti and they’ll be left with a meaningful cube they can cherish. The perfect option if you need to send it directly to them. Buy now £ 7.99 , Boomf.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Moonpig from the dogs happy Father’s Day card Whether you and your partner became dog parents during lockdown, or have a longstanding furry friend in your family, you need this Father’s Day card from the dog. As with most cards from Moonpig, it’s designed to be personalised with your own photos and messages, making it a sentimental choice. Buy now £ 3.49 , Moonpig.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jolly Awesome no 1 cat dad Of course, we can’t forget about the cat dads – and thankfully this light blue card celebrates them perfectly. We also love the fun polka dot envelope. And there’s a matching dog card (£3.29, Thortful.com), should you have two furry friends to send from. Buy now £ 2.95 , Oliverbonas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

