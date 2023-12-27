Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Attention deal hunters – the Boxing Day sales have landed, so when you’re not grabbing a turkey (or nut roast) sandwich or playing a slightly heated board game with family, you can choose to save big on everything from tech to fashion.

Home appliances can be found with worthwhile price reductions during the seasonal sales, so if you’re looking for a discount on a dehumidifier, a practical investment when it comes to keeping damp under control and speeding up laundry drying times, the best dehumidifier deals in the Boxing Day sales are well worth a pursue.

With the event kicking off today, many big-name brands and retailers are getting involved, but if you don’t have a chance to bag a bargain today, many of the seasonal sales will continue through to the January sales. As ever, the IndyBest elves will have our eyes peeled throughout the event, for the best dehumidifier deals at appliance giants such as Argos, Amazon and Very.

Without further ado, here is our pick of the best dehumidifier deals in the Boxing Day sales.

Best dehumidifier deals in the Boxing Day sales

PureMate 12l/day dehumidifier with air purifier: Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Extracting up to 12l of moisture from the air each day, this dehumidifier comes with an all-important drying mode – a feature that should help with supercharging laundry drying times. It also features two fan speeds, and the model can be adjusted to work towards your desired humidity level. There’s a 24-hour timer, so it will only use energy when you need it to, and a carbon filter, so, as well as helping to prevent odours, condensation and other issues relating to a humid environment, it’s also designed to purify the air in your living space.

Buy now

Sharp 16l dehumidifier: Was £229.99, now £189.99, Jdwilliams.co.uk

(Sharp)

This dehumidifier from Sharp can absorb up to 16l of water each day, which should help with controlling dampness, and the allergens that thrive in damper spaces. There’s an LED display, complete with humidity level, too. A very similar Sharp model landed in our round-up of top dehumidifiers, where it was praised for having an LED control panel that is “really easy to use”. When you opt for this 16l model, there’s a decent discount of £40.

Buy now

Avalla X-150 dehumidifier: Was £264.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Another dehumidifier model that has been billed for being more energy-efficient compared to using a tumble dryer, this handy appliance is currently discounted at Amazon to just shy of £200. It’s said to be quiet, comes with a timer, and removes up to 16l of water per day. Plus, you can set it to your desired humidity level using the digital display.

Buy now

Black+Decker BXEH60002GB 2l dehumidifier: Was £89.99, now £79.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While this may be a relatively small dehumidifier discount, the model from Black+Decker comes IndyBest-rated, named the best for smaller spaces in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers. During testing, this model was found to be quiet – our tester said it was barely noticeable – lightweight, compact, and energy-efficient, costing approximately 27p per day to run. It works by extracting 300ml of moisture from the air per day and boasts the added functionality of air purification.

Buy now

De’Longhi DEX212F dehumidifier: Was 268.97, now £189.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(De’Longhi )

This sleek-looking De’Longhi model was dubbed the best for drying laundry when it landed in our review of the best dehumidifiers, and it’s currently £79 cheaper. It can remove up to 14l of moisture per day and is a wise option for allergy sufferers. In our review, our tester found that the air felt cleaner thanks to the double-filtration technology, which ousts airborne irritants such as pollen and pet dander.

Buy now

Netta compact dehumidifier: Was £235.99, now £169.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

This dehumidifier should be another energy-efficient appliance to go for, as it’s been billed as running on as little as 12p per hour. There’s an auto-turn-off function, an LED indicator to let you know when the tank needs changing, and a 24-hour timer. To make sure it’s working for your living space, you also have the option to choose from two fan speeds and set it to work towards your ideal humidity level.

Buy now

ElectriQ 10l laundry dehumidifier with air purifier: Was £126.67, now £89.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

This dehumidifier comes complete with an all-important laundry-drying mode, so you can make the more energy-efficient switch from using a tumble dryer or relying on the central heating alone to speed up your laundry drying times. There’s an LED display, a carbon filter to oust unwanted smells and you can set the humidistat just so.

Buy now

ElectriQ 5l low-energy compact compressor dehumidifier and anti-odour air purifier: Was £129.98, now £79.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliance Direct)

If you’re looking for a cost-effective dehumidifier, this discounted model can be switched to auto on and off with a 24-hour timer, which means it will shut down when you don’t need it, to save on energy. Now discounted by £50 at Appliances Direct, it has a 5l capacity, is designed to help with supercharging laundry drying times, and you can set the humidity level to your liking.

Buy now

Black & Decker 20l dehumidifier: Was £219, now £169, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This powerful unit from Black & Decker has a 20l capacity and is able extract humidity in rooms of up to 50 square metres, including open-plan living spaces or garages. It uses activated carbon charcoal pellets to help reduce unwanted odours, as well as removing excess moisture that could cause mould or condensation. Reduced by 20 per cent, it also comes with a two-year guarantee.

Buy now

UniBond aero 360 moisture absorber: Was £22.49, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(UniBond)

A budget-friendly option, this non-electric dehumidifier landed a spot in our round-up of the best, where it was dubbed the best compact option. Working by pulling air through a capsule that’s not dissimilar to a dishwasher tablet, it collects and stores 500ml of moisture in the bottom of the tank, so is probably best suited to smaller spaces. In our review, our tester said it was a “great option to place by windows, as it sucked up all the condensation that usually appeared by morning.”

Buy now

Black & Decker dehumidifier: Was £179, now £129, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This model from Black and Decker has a 12l capacity, four dehumidifying modes and a 24-hour timer, meaning you can switch it on and forget about it. The dehumidifying modes include manual, continuous, dry clothes and ventilation modes for flexible dehumidification- helping to take the guesswork out of choosing the settings. Plus right now you can save £50 off at Very.

Buy now

Humpun dehumidifier: Was £44.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This dehumidifier may look like something out of a science fiction movie, but it’s more than just a nice model to look at, it’s also currently reduced by 24 per cent at Amazon. It features a unique LED digital display, adjustable humidity settings, three gear timings and three dehumidifier levels. Plus a choice of seven colourful light displays to suit everyone, spicing up the often big and bland design of dehumidifiers.

Buy now

When will the best Boxing Day dehumidifier deals begin in 2023?

The Boxing Day sales started on 26 December, as, unlike other major shopping events throughout the year, the deals tend not to trickle in ahead of time.

When will the best Boxing Day dehumidifier deals end?

If you’re too busy tucking into the Christmas leftovers come Boxing Day, you won’t miss your chance to save some cash, as it’s likely deals will continue to drop beyond Boxing Day and into January. It’s worth noting these deals don’t tend to change very much, if at all, between Boxing Day, Twixmas, and the January sales, so there’s plenty of time to make the most of the offers.

