A countdown to Christmas like no other, Hotel Chocolat is offering decadence behind every door this year. The chocolatiers are pandering to our sweet cravings with a catalogue of nine different chocolate advent calendars in a bid to please every palate.

The line-up is a festive showcase of what Hotel Chocolat has on offer all year round, intricately carved and miniaturised into a bite-size gift for each of the 24 days.

There are six classic advent calendars (classic being the most affordable), which offer either milk, dark, white, vegan nutmilk or caramel chocolates. The experts at Hotel Chocolat never use ready-made moulds, instead creating enchanting custom moulds for its reindeers, trees and snowmen among others, as well as a special, larger treat for Christmas Eve.

For the youngsters, Hotel Chocolat has crafted its milk chocolate into playful penguins, which are hidden behind every door for their child-sized up to snow good calendar. Then you have the fancier options – the grand advent calendar, the advent calendar for two and the everything calendar – which have a higher price point but offer something a little more sweet and swanky – and boozy, too.

Each of the calendars opens like a book, which makes finding your chocolate each morning even more ceremonious and sets them apart from other advent calendars we have seen this year.

How we tested

We wanted to make sure we gave every calendar a fresh and worthy sampling, so our taste-testing was well spaced out over a number of days, especially the truffles as they could be quite sickly eating one after the other – they’re truly meant for one per day consumption! We used a group of testers to try out the chocolates on different palates, including a couple of children for the up to snow good calendar to get their verdict on the chocolates designed specifically for them. We looked at the different prices and assessed how worthy they were of that figure.

The best Hotel Chocolat advent calendars for 2021 are:

Hotel Chocolat the grand advent calendar Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Wow. Wow. Wow. The grand advent calendar is Hotel Chocolat’s most lavish calendar this year, offering not just chocolates but alcohol, hot chocolate sachets, lip balm and truffles amongst other treats behind every advent door. This one won’t fit on your mantelpiece but it will most definitely catch the eye of your Christmas guests. Bold and bright, decorated with giant silver snowflakes, this is a showstopper which builds the utmost anticipation every single day. Christmas morning has never been so exciting! So what’s behind the doors? We won’t give everything away, but our favourites included a beautiful chocolate wreath, brownie batons made to dip into coffee and pralines packaged into cute festive crackers. The chocolate cream liqueur was to die for. At £68, it might be difficult to justify splashing out on this extravagance, but if you’re feeling fancy or feel you deserve a treat after a challenging 2021, it is just about worth the price tag. Buy now £ 68 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat up to snow good advent calendar Best: For children Rating: 9/10 The children in our taste-testing team were instantly drawn to the jolly design of up to snow good, Hotel Chocolat’s advent calendar for little ones. A playful chocolate penguin behind every door with a daily countdown on the back of the treat, this one definitely whipped up some Christmas cheer for the kids. As well as a unique, fun penguin every day, Christmas Eve has a much bigger slab of milk chocolate so the countdown was highly anticipated. There were cheers of “yum, yum, yum,” from every sample. Children eating chocolate every single day can be anxiety-inducing for some parents but Hotel Chocolat has a mantra of more cocoa, less sugar. This calendar contains 40 per cent milk chocolate, which means it’s less sickly sweet. At £8, we thought it was a fair price for a treat if the kids have been good this year! Buy now £ 8 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat the advent calendar for two Best: For couples Rating: 9/10 The advent calendar for two offers not one, but two identical miniature truffles every single day. There will be no food envy this Christmas because both of you will be sampling the same sumptuous truffle each day, with a festive message behind every door. Our personal fave was one of the more classic flavours – the signature praline, which instantly melted in our mouths. Other flavours included a tangy clementine and raspberry, which had notes of a jammy doughnut (yes, really). Some had a succulent, gooey centre and others were intensely rich. Of course, this is fine for singletons too – two truffles to yourself each day? No problem. We believe £26 is excellent value for this calendar, due to its variety and luxury offering every single day and the fact it is double the love. Buy now £ 26 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat nutmilk chocolate advent calendar Best: For vegans Rating: 8/10 We loved the gorgeous, earthy aroma of this one as soon as chocolate was taken out of the packet. The nutty flavour was subtle but delicious and despite the lack of milk, this was one of the creamiest. If you’re thinking about going vegan this Christmas but worried about how much you’ll miss dairy chocolate, this would be an easy option to help you make the transition. It is made with 45 per cent cacao and finely milled hazelnuts to replace the milk, and we think this really works. It’s also worth mentioning that the dark chocolate advent calendar is vegan too, so you have more than one option. Buy now £ 12.50 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat dark chocolate advent calendar Best: Paired with a glass of wine Rating: 8/10 Although advent calendars are traditionally made to be opened first thing in the morning, we saved this one for our evening wind-down. There is something really special about a glass of wine and a slab of chocolate, and while we usually reach for an entire family-sized bar, it doesn’t take a lot of dark chocolate to hit the spot. Hotel Chocolat’s signature dark chocolate has been years in the making and perfecting, and we’re really glad they’ve miniaturised this into chocolatey figurines for the 2021 advent calendar. It’s a minimum of 70 per cent cocoa with added cocoa butter for creaminess, striking an impressive balance of bitter and sweet, and each bite was full-bodied and silky. This is a heavenly winter treat, whether it’s with a glass of red in the evening or dipped into a milky coffee in the morning. Buy now £ 12.50 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat caramel chocolate advent calendar Best: For a sweet tooth Rating: 7/10 We didn’t love the colour of this calendar; perhaps not as aesthetically pleasing as the others. But we paired this sample with a strong cup of tea and it was an excellent coupling. The nutty flavour and honey sweetness was utterly moreish. Hotel Chocolat uses a sugar that has been caramelised for this one, triggering notes of molasses and toffee. We thought the caramel chocolate was delicious but super sweet, so perfect for one-a-day and for those with a sweet tooth. Stick the kettle on just before you open the advent door. Buy now £ 12.50 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat milk chocolate advent calendar Best: For a traditional chocolate lover Rating: 9/10 It’s terribly difficult to beat classic milk chocolate, and we had high expectations for Hotel Chocolat’s signature milk blend recipe. Again, the chocolate had been handcrafted into whimsical characters and taking one out of the ultimate festive red design sprinkled a little Christmas magic into the room before even taking a bite. This one would look good perched between stockings and fairy lights in your living room. On to the tasting, this was a well-balanced milk chocolate which was succulent and silky-smooth. The creaminess had our mouths watering and it actually makes it a little sad you have to wait 24 hours before opening another door. This one works well any time of the day and whether you’re pairing it with wine, coffee or on its own, it makes its mark. Buy now £ 12.50 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat the everything advent calendar Best: For variety Rating: 8/10 If you’re looking for something different every day of the month this December, this one’s for you. The everything advent calendar is as it says on the tin – everything. 24 pralines, truffles and liqueurs all with an eclectic collection of flavours. We reached for a champagne truffle to start with. Biting into it, it was a burst of sensations and we really felt like we’d been sipping the fizz. But the opulent flavours doesn’t stop at the bubbles; there’s carrot cake, eton mess, lemon cheesecake and even caramel espresso martini to look forward to. This calendar felt like a really indulgent experience every single day, but the explosive flavours and distinctive sweetness may not be for everyone. Our favourite was the gingerbread praline – with it’s spicy, strong cinnamon flavours, it was truly Christmas in a cup. Buy now £ 26 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat white chocolate Best: For creaminess Rating: 8/10 White chocolate can go either way. It can be tangy or tasteless, or it can be delicate and velvety, and we were very much looking for the latter during our taste test. Fortunately, Hotel Chocolat’s signature white chocolate did not disappoint. It was wonderfully creamy and we thought it would work well with Baileys or hot chocolate during the festive period. It would be a perfect accompaniment to a beverage made by the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser (£99.95, Hotelchocolat.com). Buy now £ 12.50 , Hotelchocolat.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.