Christmas has come early for fitness fans after Myprotein announced the return of its popular advent calendar for 2024.

Punters snapped up thousands of these protein-packed packages in 2022, with the calendar quickly selling out, but the brand took a hiatus last year due to rebranding plans. Now it’s back for 2024 and will be available to order from mid-September.

The calendar is launching exclusively on the Myprotein website and Myprotein TikTok shop, costing £83.99. And if previous years are anything to go by, it’s likely to fly off the virtual shelves. To avoid missing out, you can sign up for the waiting list, which will also grant you access to some exclusive Myprotein deals.

What is in the Myprotein advent calendar?

We don’t yet know which 25 items the calendar will contain (that’s part of the excitement, right?). But Myprotein is promising everything “from firm fan-favourites to exciting new products”, including items from its Myprotein, Myvitamins, Myvegan and MP Clothing ranges.

Thanks to the updated design of the 2024 calendar (as seen above), you can hazard a guess at what lies behind each door based on its size too.

To give you some idea of what to expect, the 2022 iteration contained a shaker on day one and a zero-calorie flavour drop bottle on day two. These were followed by a series of protein bars, brownies and wafers, protein blends, clear whey isolate (£2.49, Myprotein.com) and more as the month went on.

Looking back even further, the brand included a recovery ball (£6, Myprotein.com), a peanut butter pouch, multivitamin gummies and more in its 2021 lineup.

The brand’s top-selling products include its impact whey protein powder, which we dubbed the best protein powder in our review, clear whey protein (also an IndyBest tried and tested favourite), creatine and pre-workout. But this is all speculation of course, so if you want to stay in the know, make sure you sign up for updates and watch this space.

