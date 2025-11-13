The cheapest supermarkets to shop for Christmas chocolate tubs right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For most of us, a roast turkey with all the trimmings, mulled wine, Scrabble, Home Alone and Ella Fitzgerald’s festive album embody the feeling of Christmas – but, let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like a chocolate tub to bring the family together.

The tub of Quality Streets on the coffee table is practically part of the furniture in every Christmas special of The Royle Family, while we all remember that episode of Gavin & Stacy when Nessa, David, and Neil give out the individual chocolates as gifts (Gwen drew the "short straw" with a Bounty). It’s clear that these colourful tubs have become as much a part of the season as mince pies and fairy lights – a true cultural moment that’s passed around living rooms up and down the country.

From refining your Christmas menu and stocking up on wrapping paper to purchasing gifts and decking the halls in your home, the build-up to Christmas requires a lot of preparation – so give yourself one less thing to do in December by shopping the best chocolate tubs now.

Be it Tesco, Ocado, Amazon and Morrisons, plenty of retailers and supermarkets are selling chocolate tubs at cheap prices in the run-up to Christmas and we’ve put together a comprehensive list of all the cheapest places to shop for them, saving you time and money.

Cadbury heroes chocolate tub: £4.92, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

At just 89p per gram, this Cadbury heroes chocolate tub offers great value for money. Containing Dairy Milk, Dairy Milk Caramel, Twirl, Wispa, and Fudge. It also typically includes Eclairs, Creme Egg Twisted and Crunchie Bits, it’s a crowd-pleasing selection.

Celebrations milk chocolate biscuit bars sharing tub: Was £7, now £4.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsburys )

A classic chocolate tub, these Celebrations contain 500g worth of individually wrapped milk chocolate bars in various flavors – think Snickers, Mars, Twix, Bounty, Galaxy, Maltesers Teasers and Milky Way. An exclusive offer for Nectar card holders, you can now get your mitts on a tub for less.

Quality Street tub: Was £6.95, now £3.95, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Clubcard holders, make a dash to your nearest Tesco because right now this tub is an absolute bargain bucket of sweet treats. Inside, you’ll find individually wrapped milk and dark chocolates, as well as toffees. Among the delights, there’s caramel swirl, orange crème, coconut eclair, fudge and toffee finger.

Lindt Lindor selection tin: Was £18, now £14, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( Lindt )

This is the best price available right now on a Lindt Lindor chocolate box. Reduced down to £14, you’re treated to a 36-strong selection of six truffle flour with a smooth melting filling.

