Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

Autumn may have just arrived, but when it comes to all things festive there’s already a lot to get excited about. Advent calendars have been dropping thick and fast, while a handful of supermarkets have been kicking off their countdown to Christmas with seasonal menus for 2024.

One supermarket that never does Christmas by halves is M&S. Following on from Tesco, Asda and Waitrose, M&S has announced it has more than 450 brand new seasonal products to choose from, including hot honey brie brûlée, charcuterie Christmas trees and more.

If you’re looking to beat the rush, you can lock in your orders for the festivities, as the retailer’s pre-orders for its Christmas food to order service has officially opened. With the festive menu to browse, collection slots can also be secured (on either 22, 23 or 24 December) when orders will need to be collected from your nearest M&S food hall.

While it may seem a little early to start ordering mince pies and turkeys, M&S has said that in the past, more than 40,000 customers booked their Christmas collection slot within the first day of food to order slots opening up, so if you want to guarantee your festive food before it’s gone, it’s best not to hang about.

Here’s what we know so far about the M&S Christmas food to order for 2024.

M&S Christmas food to order 2024

Marks and Spencer’s Christmas food order service is officially open, meaning you can book your slot now, before collecting it closer to Christmas, on 22, 23 or 24 December, in M&S Foodhalls.

Meat dishes will of course feature a series of turkeys, including a slow-cooked turkey in buttermilk, topped with chestnut and pork stuffing, dry-cured oak and applewood smoked bacon and gravy (£85, Marksandspencer.com). Wagyu beef pie (£50, Marksandspencer.com), a beef fillet wellington (£70, Marksandspencer.com), a leg of lamb with port red wine jus (£65 Marksandspencer.com), a turkey and stuffing pie (£45, Marksandspencer.com) and other delectable sounding dishes are also on the menu.

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Serving fish this year? Consider the lobster halves with prawn mousse (£70, Marksandspencer.com), or impress guests with the shellfish pie topped with mash and a cheesy parsley crumb (£50, Marksandspencer.com). You could also serve a side dish of poached salmon with dill cream cheese, king prawns, lemon zest and dill sprigs (£55, Marksandspencer.com).

As for the vegetarian options, there’s a nut roast, with kidney beans, nuts, cranberries, cheddar and caramelised pecans (£12, Marksandspencer.com), a butternut squash, brie and caramelised onion Wellington (£22, Marksandspencer.com), and a honey glazed vegetable and Cheddar galette (£22, Marksandspencer.com).

open image in gallery ( M&S )

To complete your festive spread this year, the sides to look forward to span the likes of potato dauphinoise (£10, Marksandspencer.com), Brussel sprout gratin (£10, Marksandspencer.com), a must for Brussel sprout devotees, and more.

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Thinking ahead to this year’s festive soirees, your guests could be digging into a whole host of showstoppers and centerpieces, from brie en croute (£17, Marksandspencer.com) and sausage roll garlands (£10, Marksandspencer.com) to a charcuterie grazing platter (£45, Marksandspencer.com), a prawn medley with paprika dressing and harissa butter (£35, Marksandspencer.com) or a luxury shellfish platter (£50, Marksandspencer.com).

open image in gallery ( M&S )

As for dessert, those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed. A Christmas pudding; chocolate pine cones; a cabin cake, plus new launches, from an edible house filled with chocolate mousse, complete with Santa shimmying down the chimney (£25, Marksandspencer.com), to a salted caramel tiramisu cheesecake (£20, Marksandspencer.com). And would it really be an M&S Christmas without a Christmas-themed Colin the Caterpillar (£15, Marksandspencer.com)?

When is M&S Christmas food available?

Slots opened up to pre-order M&S Christmas food today, on Tuesday 26 September, with shoppers able to book collection dates and times as part of the pre-order process. Tens of thousands of shoppers booked their slot on the first day of the food ordering service opening up in 2023, so if you’re hoping to bag a slot, best to do so sooner rather than later to ensure you don’t miss out.

From Waitrose to Asda, we’ve rounded up the Christmas food to look forward to from supermarkets this year