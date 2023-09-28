Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We know, there’s still a few months to go until Christmas. However, Grinches best look away, as retailers worldwide have indeed started gearing up for the festive season. While, so far, it’s been limited to advent calendars and premature present shopping, the early festive spirit has now extended to Christmas food.

Marks and Spencer is one of the many retailers that have announced their 2023 Christmas food range but the supermarket has gone one step further by opening pre-order time slots too. The retailer has also launched various hampers, sweet treats, gifts, gins and even its own advent calendar to get people into the festive spirit.

Having just launched its Christmas food and drink offerings, its order slotswent live on the M&S website on 26 September. Any early birds looking to get organised well ahead of the big day will be delighted to know the high-street stalwart is opening its Christmas food orders earlier than ever this year – before any of its competitors.

Shoppers will, of course, have to pay a deposit for their order, with the outstanding balance payable when you collect your order in store.

While many of us are still settling into pumpkin spice latte season, there are also those who like to get well ahead of the game. If you fall into the latter category, we’ve got all of the details about the Marks and Spencer’s Christmas food ordering process, as well as our favourite items to shop now.

When is M&S Christmas food available?

Slots opened up to pre-order M&S’s extensive festive food range on Tuesday 26 September, with organised shoppers able to book collection dates and times as part of the pre-order process.

To secure the order, a £50 deposit will need to be paid, with the outstanding balance payable when you collect your items in store. It’s worth noting, however, the deposit is non-refundable.

What is the deadline for pre-ordering M&S Christmas food?

Customers wishing to pre-order Christmas food to order will need to do so by Monday 11 December. M&S also advises customers choose their collection date and time as soon as possible, to secure their preferred option.

How to collect an M&S Christmas food order

M&S is operating a click-and-collect service, with orders able to be picked up from 22-24 December (England, Wales and Scotland). As well as the turkey and trimmings, there’s party food, desserts and much more available for pre-order.

For customers in Northern Ireland, collection is available on 23-24 December and there will also be collection possible from select stores on 21 December.

If you’re a little indecisive, fear not, as customers are able to amend their orders right up until the deadline for ordering (December 11). So, you can add and remove food as your cravings come and festive plans get more cemented, simply by logging into your account online or calling the Marks and Spencer contact centre team. You can even change your collection store and time slot (depending on availability).

Marks and Spencer Collection slow-cooked whole turkey crown: £65, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

Serving six to seven people, this turkey crown from Marks and Spencer Collection is perfect for larger families or those entertaining a small group over the holidays. Brined with buttermilk and topped with pork and cranberry stuffing and bacon, it’s left us drooling at the thought of having this as a centrepiece come Christmas Day dinner.

Pre-order now

M&S baked brie en croute: £16, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

For anyone eyeing up this baked brie, you’ll be interested to know it’s available exclusively to Christmas food orders – in case you needed more of an incentive to secure your time slot now. Cheese-lovers, prepare yourselves, as we’re talking brie-filled puff pastry, topped with rosemary and garlic. Does life get better than this?

Pre-order now

Marks and Spencer Collection posh lobster and pawn cocktail starters: £24, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

The perfect decadent starter, if you plan to go all out come Christmas Day, opting for a multi-course meal. Serving a family or group of four people, these cups are filled with juicy lobster and succulent cold-water prawns, finished off in M&S’s signature brandy-infused marie rose sauce, as well as a drizzle of tomato jelly for a little something extra.

Pre-order now

Marks and Spencer Collection crackling chocolate logs: £23, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

Would it be Christmas without a chunk of chocolate Yule log? Whether you’re team custard, cream or prefer to devour it on it’s own, these crackling chocolate logs serve 16 people – so, there’ll be plenty to go around (and some for leftovers). Said to be super rich and indulgent, these logs are made with chocolate sponge filled and topped with a velvety chocolate ganache. It’s called ‘crackling’ due to the popping candy chocolate bark and sparkling embers finish – M&S is truly dedicated to the festive-fun cause.

Pre-order now

Marks and Spencer profiterole dessert: £20, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

It wouldn’t be a celebratory finish without some profiteroles, and this pack of 10 from Marks and Spencer is as indulgent as it gets. Bring Christmas dinner home with this chocolate mousse and lashings of chocolate sauce topped with cream-filled profiteroles (keeping it classic) with a dusting of ‘snow’ and white chocolate curls.

Pre-order now

Marks and Spencer Collection British beef fillet Wellington: £70, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

Some people aren’t fans of turkey but, luckily, M&S has a solid replacement in the form of this gorgeous beef Wellington. Perfect for feeding four people, the seared then sous-vide beef fillet has been topped with a mushroom and truffle duxelle before being encased in handcrafted all-butter puff pastry. There’s even a beef jus to serve, to add that little bit of luxury.

Pre-order now

Marks and Spencer British outdoor-bred pork garnish selection: £12.50, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

Now, you can’t forget about the trimmings and this pack features all the necessaries. There are 16 pigs in blankets, and 16 pork, sage and onion stuffing balls (because you can never have too many, in our humble opinion). They’re gluten-free, too.

Pre-order now

Plant Kitchen butternut, almond and pecan nut roast: £10, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

Those following a plant-based diet can also rejoice at M&S’s Christmas food offering, with delicious vegan options such as this butternut, almond and pecan nut roast from Plant Kitchen. A total crowd-pleaser, it comes with bulgur wheat, cannellini beans and cranberries inside – plus a red wine and thyme gravy with which to serve it.

Pre-order now

