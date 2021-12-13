The biggest shopping event of the year has just one day left now its Cyber Monday, but there's plenty of bargains still to be had.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great chance to upgrade your broadband or TV package, with big brands offering impressive discounts across the board.

We've searched high and low for the best Cyber Monday deals, read on for our hand-selected top pick of offers and expert guidance on how to choose the right broadband or TV package for you.

Our IndyBest team has hand-picked every deal featured here. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.​

"If you have the latest, high-resolution 4K model, then bear in mind that to watch native 4K content from Netflix, Amazon Prime or Apple TV, then you need a fast broadband connection – Netflix recommends a minimum of 25Mbps," says David Phelan, The Independent's technology critic.

"When you're watching 4K content on Sky, it is often downloaded to the Sky Q 2TB box before you watch, so it's not quite so important, though it'll take a long time to download with a slower connection, obviously. And if it's live sport on BT, Virgin or Sky, then a faster connection is highly desirable for 4K.​" he adds.

TV package deals

When it comes to selecting a TV package deal, it's important to note that 4K movies can be several gigabytes in size, so unlimited data is recommended. If your line does slow down while you're watching, the picture quality will drop from 4K to HD – still good but not as noticeably pristine.

Some networks can throttle the speed of connections at peak times, or slow down upload speeds (which will affect you if you're sending a home movie to the cloud, but not if you're watching a streamed movie). Check the fine print.

Here's our roundup of the best TV package deals right now:

Sky

A staple in most households, Sky is a wise investment for large families, but buying one of its extensive packages can prove costly. Last year, the household name offered a range of discounts including a monthly charge of £10 for Sky Cinema – a contract which usually costs £30 a month. To make this deal even more appealing Sky also announced the launch of three new film channels: Sky Cinema Christmas, Sky Cinema Classics and Sky Cinema Musicals.

Best Black Friday deals:

Black Friday Mega Bundle​: The very best of Sky TV, all together in HD, every Sky Sports channel, over 1,000 movies on demand, Sky Box Sets & Netflix together: was £85, now £53.50

Entertainment, Sports & Cinema: Blockbuster movies & sports together, plus Superfast fibre broadband. Exclusive live sport across 8 channels, over 1,000 movies on demand: was £90, now £59.50

30 per cent off superfast broadband: With WiFi Guarantee and Anytime calls, average download speeds of 59Mb/s: was £42, now £29

Mega Bundle + Broadband: The best of Sky TV, all together in HD, plus Superfast fibre broadband. Blockbuster movies & sports, Sky Box Sets & Netflix together, average download speeds of 59Mb/s: was £112, now £70.50

Entertainment + Broadband + Sports: Enjoy unmissable sporting drama & Superfast fibre broadband. More Premier League games than ever Plus cricket, golf, NFL, F1 and much more: was £79, now £54

Now TV

Now TV is a subscription-based TV service that offers contract-free access to Sky's premium channels, such as sports, movies and entertainment. Rather than tie you into a one or two-year contract, Now TV offers TV passes for different types of content that you purchase on a monthly basis.

Best deals:

Sky Cinema & Entertainment Pass (One month bundle): was £20.98, now £14.99

Sky Cinema & Entertainment Pass (Three month bundle): was £63, now £29.99

Sky Cinema & Entertainment Pass (12 month bundle): was £252, now £99

Sky Cinema, Entertainment & Kids TV (One month bundle): was £24.97, now £16.99

Sky Cinema, Entertainment & Sky Sports Day Pass: (One month bundle): was £30.97, now £19.99

Sky Sports Pass (One month):was £33.99, now £20 a month

Virgin Media

While Virgin Media doesn't have any of its own TV channels, it does offer most of the key channels that you get from Sky including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema. Virgin's basic TV packages include 70 channels while more expensive options include up to 260. Virgin Media supplies all customers with its V6 Box which offers much of the same functionality as the new Sky Q box, and 1TB storage capacity.

Best deals:

Bigger bundle: Tuck into more than 220 channels of top TV and get everyone in the house online with ultrafast M200 Fibre Broadband, plus inclusive weekend calls: was £62, now £45 a month

Ultimate bundle: Demand the very best with lightning fast M500 fibre, amazing TV and never ending mobile data: was £99, now £79 a month

Amazon Prime Video

With everything from TV series to movies and documentaries, Amazon Prime Video has it all. If you want to test it first, you can get a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for free.

Internet package deals

BT

One of the most well-known companies in the UK, BT offers discounts across a range of products from broadband to TV, mobile and laptops. Last year, it offered month discounts on fibre broadband, cut setup costs and gave away £125 BT Reward Cards across every broadband package.

Best deals:

Superfast Fibre Essential: 36MB with BT line rental: was £29.99, now £24.99 for 24 months

Superfast Fibre: 50MB with BT line rental: was £35.99, now £29.99 for 24 months

Superfast Fibre 2: 67MB with BT line rental: was £39.99, now £34.99 for 24 months

Virgin Media

A company that offers flexible and high-quality service at super-speeds, it’s no wonder that more and more of us are converting to Virgin Media. The brand treats its TV service as separate to broadband in terms of bandwidth, so you can't impede picture quality on the living room TV because someone's downloading a big file in the bedroom. But that doesn't apply to every network, so maybe warn the rest of the family before the big game, or the big movie, is on!

Best deals:

M100 Fibre Broadband: Average download speeds of 108Mbps, average upload speeds of 6Mbps, ideal for busy households with five to nine devices: was £33, now £25 for 12 months

M200 Fibre Broadband: Average download speeds of 213Mbps, average upload speeds of 20Mbps, ideal for busy households with more than 10 devices: was £38, now £30 for 12 months

M350 Fibre Broadband: Average download speeds of 362Mbps, average upload speeds of 36Mbps: was £43, now £35 for 12 months

Sky

A trusty household name in the UK, Sky is best known for its all-encompassing collection of TV channels but it also offers some great deals on broadbrand too. For Black Friday 2017, new customers could sign up with Sky Fibre Unlimited and Box Sets TV for £50 per month, each priced at £25.

Best deals:

Superfast Broadband: 30 per cent off unlimited fibre broadband with anytime calls & WiFi Guarantee: was £42, now £29 for 18 months

Entertainment & Broadband: Take Sky TV with Superfast fibre broadband, better together. Includes over 300 Entertainment channels and average download speeds of 59Mb/s: was £59 a month, now £39 a month

EE

EE offers a good variety of deals all year round but especially so during Black Friday. Last year, the company offered EE Reward prepaid cards on its broadband deals, ranging from £50 up to £125, depending on the package.

Best deals:

Standard broadband: Average speed 10Mb/s, free set up, 18 month contract, 5GB mobile data for your EE pay monthly plan every month: £19 a month

Fibre broadband: Average speed 36Mb/s, free set up, 18 month contract, 5GB mobile data for your EE pay month plan every month: £23 a month

Fibre plus broadband: Average speed 67Mb/s, free set up, 18 month contract, 5GB mobile data for your EE pay month plan every month: £27 a month

Plusnet

For Black Friday 2019, Plusnet is offering customers who sign up to its deals the chance to get their broadband and line rental price fixed until 2021.

Best deals:

Unlimited Fibre: 36MB with line rental and £75 cashback: £22.99 for 18 months

Unlimited Fibre Extra: 66MB with line rental and £75 cashback: £26.99 for 18 months

Talk Talk

TalkTalk has grown dramatically since it was founded in 2003 and is now one of the four biggest providers in the UK.

Best deals:

TV & Fibre: Fibre broadband with line rental, one year Amazon Prime membership, Talk Talk TV: £25.95 for 18 months

Unlimited Faster Fibre: Average download speeds of 38Mb: £21.95 for 18 months

Vodafone

Vodafone offers a range of deals throughout the Black Friday period.

Best deals:

Vodafone is offering two broadband packages, both of which come with a free Google Nest Hub Max – the offer ends on Cyber Monday, 2 December.

Superfast 1: 35Mbps average download speed, unlimited broadband usage and six month free trial of F-secure SAFE: £24 a month for 18 months

Superfast 2: 63 Mbps average download speed, unlimited broadband usage and six month free trial of F-secure SAFE: £28 a month for 18 months

