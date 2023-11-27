The best beginner protein powder to buy in Myprotein’s Cyber Monday sale

If you Google protein powder, you get more than 584 million results. Considering a Google search for Kim Kardashian only yields 278 million, it’s no surprise that protein powders are exceedingly big business.

But who on earth has the time to wade through every single brand and type and analyse the ingredients? No one. Similarly, who has the money to buy 20 different types and test them per workout, analysing all the metrics that go with session recovery? Less than no one. The good news is, I’m here, and I’ve done the hard work for you.

Having spent years running marathons and ultra-marathons, I also play team sports and I do athletics track sessions and weights once a week. I’m no Eilish McColgan but the demands I place on my body and the length of time it has to recover in between sessions can be pretty strenuous at times not to mention the fact I’m in my 40s so need all the recovery help I can get. As such, I’ve worked my way through a whole host of different options before arriving at my final verdict that MyProtein impact whey consistently performs and it’s the best protein for beginners.

Whether you’re just beginning your fitness journey, are gingerly eyeing up half marathon plans, or you’re making a head start on those New Year’s resolutions to beat the queues at the gym, MyProtein impact whey has me returning to it every single time I run out. Even better, MyProtein’s Cyber Monday sale means that there’s currently offering up to 70 per cent off everything. Really, there’s never been a better time to snap up, bulk buy and consider a Christmas present for the new fitness fanatic.

Keep reading for why this should be at the top of your fitness wishlist.

MyProtein impact whey protein

If you’re new to the world of fitness, protein powders are very much de rigueur. They’re a nutritional supplement that’s drunk after exercise or a fitness session to help the body repair, build muscle and make enzymes and hormones. Essentially, they’re a one-stop shop to help with all the stresses and strains that exercise places on your body.

While I won’t swap MyProtein’s impact whey protein for anything else, it’s worth exploring the different types of powders available on the market. There are seven different types; firstly, there’s whey concentrate. Whey is a byproduct of milk, it’s the most popular type of supplement you’ll find and it’s on every supermarket and health food shelf. Next, there’s whey isolate so while these types will suit most people, they’re not vegan or plant-based. Casein is the second type of protein found in cow’s milk. Then there’s egg white protein, plant-based but not vegan and then there are the vegan proteins; soy, pea, and hemp.

MyProtein impact whey is indeed a whey-based protein and it comes in a whopping 40 different flavours. Yes, forty. They range from the more everyday flavours like strawberry cream and white chocolate to flavours like jelly belly and buttered popcorn.

But it’s not just the variety of flavours or the reasonable price tag that has me coming back time after time. When it comes to on-pack claims, it can be a wild west. Yes, the Advertising Standards Agency are the first to clamp down when anything is brought to their attention but as a consumer, anything that contains the words “independent laboratory testing” is something you know you can trust. MyProtein whey protein has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests.

It’s absolutely no wonder the team who created the powder boasts the fact they’re the world’s number one online sports brand nutrition. Yes, that might be a mouthful but as someone who has used MyProtein, it really comes as no surprise.

With the average bag lasting for months, my knees and hips are likely to give out on me before I’ve managed to work my way through all the flavours. I’ve already bagged my bargains – and a couple of sneaky Christmas presents for some running buddies. I recommend you do the same. Don’t forget to use the code “BLACK” at the checkout to benefit from the extra saving.

