Amazon’s Echo smart speaker line-up has ballooned since its debut around a decade ago, so, it can be a little tricky knowing which model will be best suited to your smart-home needs. If sound quality is your main priority, however, opt for the Amazon Echo Studio. The device may be on the pricey side, and hardly ever discounted, but we’ve spied a rare deal that audiophiles won’t want to miss.

While the Echo Studio is usually priced at just shy of £200, this deal on a certified refurbished model from the retail giant sees the speaker reduced to £118.79 – a saving of around £80. When we reviewed the Echo Studio for our guide to the best Amazon Echo smart speakers, our tech writer recommended the device for audiophiles, dubbing it the best option for sound: “If you appreciate good sound and want your music as crisp and sublime as possible, the Studio has you covered,” they said.

So what is a certified refurbished appliance? This refers to products that have been pre-owned, sent back to Amazon and put through rigorous testing before being put back on sale. Such items are described as looking and working like new at this point, so you can rest assured the quality will be up to scratch.

For everything you need to know about the Amazon Echo Studio, including key specifications and what our tech writer loved about the model, keep reading.

Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker, certified refurbished: Was £197.99, now £118.79, Amazon.co.uk

Described in our review of the best Echo smart speakers as looking tall and imposing, with a design that “commands attention”, the Echo Studio was dubbed the best for sound by our tech writer. They found the speaker “sounds impressive, thanks to its five-speaker array”, and the music “came across loud, often refined and spread well throughout the room.” They added: “The level of bass is extraordinarily – some would say excessively – good.”

You can pair it with your Fire TV Stick when watching TV, and you’ll be able to stream from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, our reviewer noted, while the speaker even “adjusts sound to the acoustics of your room”. What’s more, Alexa is on hand to “deliver all your weather reports, turn your smart lights on and off, with Zigbee support, and handle all those inane questions”, our tester added.

