While the Black Friday sales are technically over, Amazon is just one of many brands and retailers continuing to slash prices ahead of Christmas – from Currys to John Lewis.

If you’re in the market for a top-rated activity tracker, you’re in luck, as we’ve spied this Amazon Fitbit deal that will save you a cool £40. Even better, the device is an IndyBest favourite, as the Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker was named the top model in our review of the best Fitbits.

Currently discounted by 24 per cent, the tried and tested model will make the perfect gift for a fitness fan, so this is a deal not to be missed.

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now 129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

After being put through its paces for our review, the discounted Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker landed the top spot in our round-up of the best Fitbits, in which our tester praised the device for being “a joy to have on your wrist”. It features health features such as stress management tools, heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking and more.

When describing the model, our tester said: “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.” They added: “The display is excellent, with a stylish interface design and simple swipe navigation.”

Buy now

