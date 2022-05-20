Stock up on your beauty favourites at discounted prices with these top deals

Summer is so close you can almost touch it, and with the promise of sweltering days on the way, there’s never been a better time to stock up with some seasonal beauty staples.

Whether you prefer a more natural look during these warmer months or need something that will give your skin a little extra protection against those rays, this selection of health and beauty discounts can help you achieve your perfect look for less.

From online giants like Feelunique, full to the brim with top brands, to progressive health and beauty tech gurus CurrentBody, this list covers everything you might need to get that beauty arsenal back in order.

Plus, we let you in on a little secret; a retailer offering up to 75% off retail prices 365 days a year. Here’s the best of the bunch.

Notino

Established more than 17 years ago, Notino has become one of the largest online shops selling perfume and cosmetics in Europe. Determined to make beauty affordable for the masses, Notino regularly offers generous discounts across more than 1,200 brands. As well as hundreds of other deals, right now, you can save 15% on cosmetic brands .

Feelunique

Boasting a catalogue of more than 500 skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair brands, Feelunique doesn’t disappoint when it comes to hunting for beauty bargains. If you’ve never shopped there before, you can get 22% off everything with our exclusive discount code . Don’t worry if you’re already a loyal customer, you’ll still find plenty of deals including £10 off spends over £60.

Beauty Pie

Shopping with Beauty Pie is like browsing through an eternal sale, as this retailer offers up to 75% off regular retail prices across its whole range, all year round. You’ll need to become a member to unlock these rock bottom prices, but you’ll regularly find promotions offering at least one-months free membership so you can see what all of the fuss is about at no extra cost to you.

The Perfume Shop

Running low on your favourite perfume or cologne? The Perfume Shop is currently offering 15% off fragrances and gift sets for all members . Simply sign up to the retailer’s newsletter to unlock the discount, or browse through the many deals on offer to see how much you can save on top brands including Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Boss and Marc Jacobs.

Charlotte Tilbury

Flawless make-up and high-quality skincare products go hand-in-hand with Charlotte Tilbury, which is why it’s the go-to brand for many make-up aficionados. If you want to get your hands on Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palettes, finishing powders, night creams and more, take advantage of this offer for 20% off make-up and skincare kits .

CurrentBody

Specialising in premium beauty tech devices, CurrentBody takes skincare to a whole new level. Using science-backed technology, its LED light therapy masks, anti-ageing sleep masks and other skin perfectors are clinically proven to help improve skin tone, texture and firmness as well as reduce wrinkles in just four weeks. Shop now to get £20 off spends over £200 .

Treatwell

Prefer to be pampered when it comes to beauty? Luckily, there are plenty of deals and discounts to be enjoyed at beauty salons around the UK. Treatwell gives you an easy platform to check out reviews and book an appointment at a salon near you. What’s more, you can enjoy 20% off your first booking when you use the Treatwell app.

