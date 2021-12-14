We all know Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year - spending time with the family, decorating the entire house, not to mention all of the Christmas baking and endless treats. And, perhaps the best part of all; giving and receiving gifts.

The holiday season is just around the corner and it’s a well known fact that it’s not always easy or cheap to find the best or most meaningful gifts. The myriad of possibilities and retailers certainly does not make it any easier. The only downside of finding the perfect present is the endless hunting before you can actually claim your bargain.

Thanks to The Independent Voucher Codes , you can enjoy even bigger discounts in the Christmas sale this year. Whether it’s an extra 25 per cent off, free shipping or a free gift, there are plenty of ways you can save money while treating your loved ones and yourself.

Additionally, since many of the vouchers below are exclusive to us, you won’t find them anywhere else. So sit back and relax because we rounded up a list with the best discount codes on the market to help you bag a bargain this season. Enjoy a stress-free Christmas and shop securely from the comfort of your own sofa.

Beerwulf

Stock up your fridge for the holiday season. Browse through a wide assortment of beer cases, beer taps and kegs. On top of that, Beerwulf also offers gluten free, low alcohol, vegan and organic beers. This Christmas, save 35 per cent on the Beer Advent Calendar plus an extra 10 per cent with this Beerwulf discount code .

Goldsmiths

Looking for special Christmas gifts? From designer cufflinks to luxury watches, diamond rings and special jewellery. At Goldsmiths, you will find leading brands such as Longines, Montblanc, Zenith and many more. Get 12 per cent off all full priced jewellery and watches with our exclusive discount code .

T.M. Lewin

If you’re looking to refresh your workwear, then T.M. Lewin is the right choice for you. From carefully curated shirts and suits to expertly tailored trousers and knitwear, the brand offers the ultimate style in men’s fashion. Key workers take advantage of this discount code and save 15 per cent .

Portal

Keep family and friends close this holiday season. Portal from Facebook is a tool for smart video calling via WhatsApp or Messenger with friends and family even if they don’t have a Portal device. Get up to £100 when you buy any two Portal devices with our Christmas offer.

Monsoon

Showcasing vibrant, colourful and hand-crafted clothes, Monsoon is a sustainable lifestyle brand that offers unique designs for women and kids only. Save 10 per cent on new arrivals with this voucher code.

Ted Baker

Turn to Ted Baker this season and give your wardrobe an instant style update with their premium men’s and women’s designer clothing. From signature dresses to luxurious cashmere and everything in between. Enjoy 50 per cent off fashion and homeware with this Ted Baker offer.

CurrentBody

Looking for beauty devices and other electrical health and wellness products? CurrentBody offers the largest range of skincare tools out there. Pamper yourself or your loved ones this Christmas. Get an extra 10 per cent off Christmas gifts with this code and enjoy free delivery on £100 spends.

Udemy

It’s never too late to improve your skill set with an online course. Discover Udemy courses from £14.99 only with this offer. Offering up a wide range of courses - from drawing to coding Python - you can surely find something for you.

For even more inspiration and discount codes, browse through our Christmas Sale page .

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.