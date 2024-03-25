Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The offers are in full swing, but you don’t have long left to shop in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale. Bringing discounts to almost every category on the online retailer’s virtual shelves – from laptops, smartwatches and tablets to home appliances, electric toothbrushes and more – the discounts end tonight.

Amazon’s biggest sale events – Prime Day and Black Friday – are usually the best times to grab a deal on laptops and other tech, so, if you’ve been holding off upgrading your devices, now is the time to take advantage of some enticing offers on HP, Samsung, Sony, Asus, Garmin, Microsoft, Apple and more in the spring sale.

Here at IndyBest, we track the best laptop deals year-round, bringing you the latest offers as they land. To help you stay ahead of the Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts, we’re bringing you the best laptop and tech offers right here on this page. You won’t need to move a muscle (except to hit the refresh button).

Read more: The best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers

The best laptop and tech Amazon Spring Deal Days offers

PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The all-new PS5 Slim disc edition was only released a few months ago and it’s already discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale, plus Prime members can cop an extra £20 off the console, bringing the machine down to just £389 for the first time. It is the OG PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half, and it comes with a detachable disc drive.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s AirPods pro 2 have plummeted to their lowest price ever in Amazon’s sale, so invest now while they’re less than £200. The AirPods pro are a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted our review. Boasting active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and intuitive smart sensors, the flagship earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours of listening time and four and half hours of talk time, outside their charging case.

Buy now

HyperX Cloud II gaming headset: Was £74.99, now £48.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all gamers: there are big savings to be had on loads of gaming accessories in Amazon’s spring sale, such as this top-of-the-range headset from HyperX. With virtual 7.1 surround sound, memory foam ear cushions, noise-cancellation audio and a microphone, your gaming experience is sure to be elevated. Now with 35 per cent off, they were featured in our guide to the best gaming headsets, so, you know you’re in good hands.

Buy now

Soundcore Motion X600 Bluetooth speaker: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Bluetooth speaker made it into our round-up of the best, with our reviewer saying: “The upside to the Motion X600’s slightly larger size is the room-filling sound, which comes courtesy of five drivers and five amplifiers, which disperse sound both horizontally and vertically.” They went on to say: “There’s no noise distortion either, something we suspect is down to Soundcore’s claim that the speaker uses a high-end DSP (digital signal processor).” If all this sounds like music to your ears, you can now pick up the speaker for less, thanks to Amazon’s 40 per cent discount.

Buy now

Asus TUF FX507ZC4 gaming laptop: Was £749.99, now £669.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Save almost £100 on this gaming laptop from Asus. It is powered by an Intel core i5 processor and has a large 512GB solid-state drive. There’s also 8GB of RAM for easy multitasking. Other features include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card, USB-C 3.2 connectivity, fast charging and more than 16 hours of video playback per charge.

Buy now

Blink mini indoor pet security camera: Was £24.99, now £18.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Voted the best budget buy in our guide to top home security cameras, this dinky device is now even more purse-friendly, thanks to the Amazon spring sale. After putting the camera through its paces, our tester said: “We were quietly impressed by this Blink offering. It has all the essentials you’d want for an indoor camera, including two-way talk.” They added: “Setup via the Blink app is really easy, too – it took less than five minutes before we were ready to go. The app also allows you to adjust the sensitivity, clip length and activity zones on the picture.” With more than 25 per cent off the price, now is a great time to grab one for less.

Buy now

Microsoft surface pro 9: Was £1,599, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Microsoft surface pro was named the best Windows tablet for power, and, with this spring sale offer, you can now save £500 on the device. It comes complete with the signature surface panel on the back, which enables users to set it up at an angle that works best for them. With a 15.5-hour battery life and a 13in screen, the tablet can also be paired with a type cover (was £159.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk) and a surface slim pen (was £119.99, now £59.95, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Meta Quest 2: Was £249, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Meta)

Though there’s a newer model out now, which features full-colour passthrough and improved lenses, the cheaper Meta Quest 2 remains one of the best VR headsets for anyone who doesn’t want to spend too much. The first genuinely user-friendly VR device, it doesn’t require any fussy setup or technical know-how to get working. Just pop it on and leave boring old reality behind.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy A34: Was £399, now £274, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy phone has a giant £120 off in the Spring Deal Days sale. For less than £280, the Galaxy A34 manages to squeeze in premium features like a 120Hz OLED screen, excellent battery life, decent cameras and flagship-style materials and finish.

Buy now

Sony WF-C500 true wireless headphones: Was £90, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Listen up: the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are nearly half price, thanks to this sizeable spring sale saving. The buds boast a 20-hour battery life once completely charged but they’ll survive for an hour after charging for 15 minutes. They’re touted as being splash- and sweat-proof, and, if the black colourway isn’t for you, the orange, green and white versions are also discounted right now.

Buy now

Garmin Forerunner 745: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This fitness tracker deal could be the motivation you need to get moving. Although we haven’t tested this model, two of Garmin’s other wearables feature in our review of the best fitness trackers, so, it’s a brand on which you can rely. Now with 25 per cent off in Amazon’s spring sale, this model features activity profiles for everything from running to swimming. Plus, you’ll be recommended the best daily workouts suited to you. When you’re not exercising, you can use the device for making contactless payments through Garmin Pay, too.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: Was £350, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

With elevated comfort, improved call quality and advanced noise cancellation technology, this pair is a great example of Sony’s top-notch headphones, and they even come IndyBest-rated. Our tester couldn’t get enough of these cans, saying: “The audio quality on offer is top of the tree, with barely a foot put wrong.”

Buy now

Tile mate Bluetooth item finder, 2022: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tile)

Always misplacing your keys? This 20 per cent discount on a Tile item finder brings the price down to just £15.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. The compact keyring fob connects to your phone via Bluetooth and can be made to ring out loud with the Tile app, or by asking your smart speaker. Plus, if you leave it behind somewhere away from your home, the app can show you your item’s last known location.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote: Was £44.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve yet to treat yourself to a smart TV, here’s a cheaper way to access all your favourite streaming services. Whether you have a subscription to Amazon Prime, Netflix or Disney+, simply slot this Fire TV stick into your TV’s HDMI port, and you’re good to go. There’s more than 30 per cent off the price of the device, and the remote even comes with Alexa voice control, leaving your hands free to grab the popcorn.

Buy now

Anker 24,000mAh power bank: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Anker)

When our most prized device runs out of charge and there’s not a socket in sight, it can feel as though the sky is coming crashing down (we’ve all been there). That’s where this handy bit of kit comes in. Equipped with the latest power delivery and bi-directional technology, this power bank can charge an iPhone almost five full times before needing a recharge itself. The unit is compatible with smartphones, headphones and laptops – you can even charge all three at once, thanks to the three-way ports. Even better, there’s now 36 per cent off at Amazon.

Buy now

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: Was £60, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The Sony WH-CH520 are a more compact, on-ear version of the CH720N (was £99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk) with an adjustable headband, soft earpads and a lightweight design. While they don’t feature active noise cancellation, there are some notable premium characteristics. The WH-CH520 are rated to last for up to 50 hours before needing a charge. They support Sony’s DSEE technology, so music from streaming services sound uncompressed and as close to the original as possible, and you can always tailor your music in the Sony Connect app.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after some top-rated earphones, look no further, as these discounted Samsung Galaxy Buds come IndyBest tested. Our reviewer scored them 8 out of 10, and found them to be extremely lightweight and comfortable as well as having incredible sound, with 24-bit audio and 360-degree sound. Our tested added: “We loved the more experimental features, such as neck-stretch reminders.” Right now, you can save £80 on a pair at Amazon.

Buy now

Bose SoundLink flex bluetooth speaker: Was £149.95, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We gave this stylish speaker full marks in our review of the best Bluetooth speakers, crowning it as the best option for portability. Our tester loved its sturdiness, along with its incredible sound quality, which is thanks to the brand’s positionIQ technology that cleverly adjusts the audio depending on the speaker’s position. Now more than 20 per cent off, you can treat yourself to a really great portable speaker – perfect for the summer.

Buy now

Marshall major IV on ear headphones: £129.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Known for its amps, Marshall makes some pretty great cans, too. Dubbed as having 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime and a clever ergonomic design with pillowy ear cushions to increase comfort, you’ll never want to take off these stylish headphones. Even better, you can now pick up a pair for less, thanks to this £50 discount in Amazon’s spring sale.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Was £2,049, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

If your smartphone is due an upgrade, we’ve got the deal for you. We reviewed this flagship foldable phone just last year, with our tester declaring: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most powerful folding phone you can buy.” With a thinner, lighter design, brighter screen and a faster processor, this is a great update on Samsung’s previous folding phones. Now, the price has had an update, too, with Amazon offering 37 per cent off in the Spring Deal Days sale.

Buy now

Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: Was £159.95, now £127, Amazon.co.uk

(Shokz)

A pair of running headphones is every fitness fanatic’s best friend, and this pair from Shokz is a great pick. Our tester rated them 8/10, saying: “In terms of call quality, the OpenRuns performed well at blocking out a lot of ambient noise, and the noise cancelling microphone worked well, too, according to our caller. Just 1.5 hours sees them fully charged for eight hours of listening, while a 10-minute boost charge will soundtrack a 1.5-hour run.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Was £339, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Dubbed the best Samsung smartwatch in our round-up, this state-of-the-art bit of kit currently has more than 20 per cent off. After testing this watch, our reviewer was impressed: “Elegantly designed, powerful, packing a wealth of health-tracking features and running on Samsung’s constantly improving Wear OS-based operating system, it’s the high watermark of the Android wearable scene and the result of years of gradual improvements.”

Buy now

Samsung Odyssey G7 28in gaming monitor with speakers: Was £649.99, now £442.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all gamers: this state-of-the-art monitor is packed full of game-enhancing goodness, and there’s now a saving of more than 30 per cent on the price tag. The UHD resolution & IPS panel with DisplayHDR 400 help to ensure better contrasts, with deeper blacks and brighter whites sure to help the worlds into which you spawn feel clearer and more real than ever before.

Buy now

Sony ZV-1: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Sony model took the top spot in our guide to the best vlogging cameras. It comes packed full of functions and features, with our tester saying: “The touchscreen flips out and around, so you can be certain you’re in frame, and the entire thing is light and comfortable enough to hold at arm’s length, for extended shots and multiple takes.” Now with a discount of almost 20 per cent, we’d say it’s pretty much picture perfect.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 64GB: Was £169, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Modern and sleek, with an immersive screen perfect for work, study or entertainment, this tablet now comes with a saving of £30, thanks to Amazon’s offer. A 4GB RAM ensures less frustrating lagging, while the generous storage means you can keep everything you need in one convenient place. Pick one up for less in the Spring Deal Days sale.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB: Was £219, now £146.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Launched in 2022, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a generation older than the Galaxy Tab A9, making it a cheaper option that isn’t all that different to the latest and greatest budget Samsung tablet. It’s actually larger, at 10.5in, with an increased resolution to match, so it’s better suited to watching videos and movies on the go. The octocore processor is no slouch, either, and, when coupled with 4GB of RAM, it means apps are fast and responsive.

Buy now

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £208.93, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A stylish and compact two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 can be detached from its keyboard cover to be used as an 11in tablet. It runs on the Chrome operating system, so you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but that means it boots up almost instantly and is as straightforward and easy to use as your smartphone.

Buy now

Asus Chromebook plus CX403CBA: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Asus, this basic model runs on the lightweight Chrome operating system, meaning it can’t run regular Windows software but boots up almost instantly and doesn’t get bogged down in unnecessary software as time goes on. The Intel i3 processor is powerful enough to handle plenty of open apps, while the slim design and large 14in display is spacious enough for work and watching entertainment on the go.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 chip, 2020: Was £999, now £820, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s an 18 per cent saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having an all-day battery life (up to 18 hours, depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell (2nd gen): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Ring model took the top spot in our guide to the best video doorbells. With two-way talk, night vision and an HD-quality camera, the second-generation Ring does everything you’d want from a video doorbell, and does it well. Our tester noted it was a breeze to install (even for DIY novices). Our reviewer also liked the fact the doorbell can sense when parcels have been delivered – a feature that’s going to be especially helpful if you’re planning a spring sale shopping spree. Oh, and did we mention it currently has 40 per cent off?

Buy now

Anker nebula capsule mini projector: Was £339.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Movie nights will never be the same again once you introduce this mini portable projector from IndyBest favourite brand Nebula, which currently has 32 per cent off. At just the size of a can of Coke, this projector boasts remarkable clarity and a 360-degree speaker, so that cinema feeling can be with you wherever you go. From elevating at-home movie nights to bringing the magic of the cinema with you on camping trips or even just in the garden, the possibilities are endless.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon Spring Deal Days started on Wednesday 20 March and will run until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March. This is the second year Amazon has hosted a spring sale event, and it sees thousands of offers across every product category on Amazon.

