Best deals on home appliances in the Amazon Spring Sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Amazon Spring Sale has officially begun. Running until 31 March, the event could save you hundreds of pounds on some of our favourite buys across tech, beauty and more. But while they might not be as fancy as the other deals on offer, the best home appliance deals might be the best discounts around.

From vacuum cleaners to coffee machines, home appliances tend to see some of the steepest discounts during annual sale events, and the Spring Sale is no exception. Umming and ahhing over an air fryer? Considering a new coffee machine? Thinking about replacing a rubbish microwave? Now’s the time to buy. You may not see prices this low for months, so if you’ve been waiting for the moment to take the plunge, now’s the time.

Amazon stocks almost all of IndyBest’s tried and tested home appliance brands, from Shark and Eufy to Morphy Richards and KitchenAid, but not every deal is worth buying. We’ve tested hundreds of these products, so we know exactly which products are worth buying - and which discounts are too good to be true.

I recommend bookmarking this guide, or any of our dedicated Amazon Spring Sale guides for that matter, which we’ll be updating until the sale comes to a close. Without further ado, let’s dive into the deals to shop now.

Best home appliances deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

If you’re in the market for a corded vacuum cleaner, this one from Shark is reduced by 33 per cent. It has a floorhead which is designed to move from carpets to hard floors, while its LED headlights will make dust and pet hair easier to see. The brand landed the top spot in our review of the best corded vacuums too, so you could do a lot worse than this model.

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Landing a spot in our review of the best air fryers, our tester noted how they were “seriously impressed with how well, and how quickly, this model cooks such a wide variety of foods”. Owing to the brand using its dual-zone technology, “it comes with two independent cooking zones that allow you to cook two different types of food, at different temperatures, at the same time”. From reheating to roasting, there are seven cooking modes for making a whole host of dishes.

Instant vortex pot plus air fryer: Was £149.99, now £90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Instant Pot )

This air fryer “gets the job done, plain and simple”, according to our IndyBest reviewer Lauren Cunningham. The most intriguing feature is that it’s able to neutralise cooking odours, preventing the whole house from smelling like chips. It’s easy to use, too – Lauren found that the “simple dial at the top was incredibly easy to use, and instead of selecting your food type, all you have to choose is the function, temperature and time, like a regular oven”. At Amazon, it’s 40 per cent off.

Crock-Pot CSC112 sizzle and stew digital slow cooker: Was £99.99, now £70.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best slow cookers, this cooking appliance from Crock-Pot is reduced by 20 per cent, bringing the price down to less than £80. “You can take the bowl out of this slow cooker and use it on the hob, which cuts down on washing up and faff”, our tester noted. Its “huge oval bowl has a generous capacity and was perfect for feeding a crowd”, and there’s a “timer and keep-warm options”, so you can “leave it to cook away and get on with other jobs”.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £849, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty )

Our tech critic Steve Hogarty recommended this robot vacuum cleaner above all others in his review, and it has £200 off at Amazon. It’s a “really smart little vacuum that needs almost no human input to work”, Steve said, noting its excellent mopping function and “best-in-class object avoidance tech, which has been trained like a self-driving car, dodging more than 100 different objects, including cables, slippers and socks”.

Russell Hobbs attentiv variable temperature kettle: Was £74.99, now £53.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

If you’re looking for a deal on a kettle, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with this model from Russel Hobbs, which took the top spot in our tried and tested review. “It’s incredibly easy to use”, said our tester, and has “one of the widest ranges of all the options”. But the best part is the tea-making design – there’s a removable tea infuser basket which was “perfect for loose-leaf teas”, and “has a three-minute steep function”. With this Amazon deal, it’s nearly 30 per cent off.

Black+Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best heated clothes airer for families in our review, Black+Decker’s three-tier heated airer “can handle a full washing machine load of clothes and more”, said our IndyBets tester, Zoe Griffin. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple”, she explained, while the airer is lightweight, making it “impressively portable”. Invest in the model with this deal and you’ll secure a £45 saving.

Samsung large capacity solo microwave oven: Was £149.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

In her review of the best microwaves, IndyBest tester Rachael Penn dubbed this model the best for large families – and with this deal, you can save 33 per cent on the kitchen appliance. “With a large 32l capacity, it’s big enough to fit a whole chicken in, so you can cook almost anything in it”, she said.

Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

One of the more affordable coffee machines we’ve tried, Bosch’s my way 2 is now even cheaper. In her review, product tester Zoë Phillimore found that it “has lots of features found on bigger ticket coffee machines.” It’s fitted with a Brita water filter, which means less limescale in your coffee. It’s great for families, too - it can be programmed to remember up to four drinks, so everyone’s favourite coffee is ready to go at the touch of a button.

Dualit hand blender set: Was £99.99, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dualit )

This deal will save you cash on one of our favourite tried and tested hand blenders. Our tester Jessica found that Dualit’s hand blender set has a “lightweight and compact design”, so it “can fit in a drawer or cupboard fairly easily”. Jessica was “impressed with its chopping power on onions using the chopper bowl attachment, finely cutting the onion without pulverising it into a paste.” While it isn’t up to sturdier vegetables, it was good for “making chunky dips or purees for weaning babies”.

Dupray neat steam cleaner: Was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“This may be our new favourite home appliance” – high praise from Zoe, whose tests found that this to be the best steam cleaner you can buy. “It has a telescopic handle for carrying it around, and the cord wraps under the unit, so it’s all neat and tidy”, she said, while it also comes with two retractable handles for mopping and for cleaning high places. Zoe said it has “five nozzle brushes, including one for cleaning brass, such as barbecue and oven racks – genius.” You can get £70 off right now.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale has taken place in mid to late March for the last three years. Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day, you don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription to secure any of the offers. That being said, the free next-day delivery that comes with a Prime account may be handy throughout the event, especially as you can get a free 30-day trial. Just remember to cancel it when you no longer want it, as beyond the 30-day trial period it will cost £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale in 2025?

The Amazon Spring Sale started on 25 March and will run until 31 March.

What were the best deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Most of our favourite tried and tested brands slashed prices last year. If you were after a new vacuum cleaner, Shark’s anti hairwrap upright vacuum cleaner (£140.56, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £149, down from £299.99. If you had a new microwave on your wishlist, you could have nabbed a Panasonic steam combination microwave (£389.99, Amazon.co.uk) with nearly £90 off. Meanwhile, keen bakers could have saved nearly £150 on the KitchenAid black classic stand mixer (was £499, now £429.75, Amazon.co.uk).

Check out our dedicated deals page for more of the latest offers and discount codes