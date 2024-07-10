Celebrate Dad with discount codes from Calvin Klein, Bose, LEGO and more.

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Falling on the 16th of June this year, there’s still plenty of time to find the perfect gift for Father’s Day. We’ve rounded up some leading deals and discount codes from iconic menswear brand, Calvin Klein, innovative sound engineers, Bose, appliance experts, Ninja along with a handful of other gift-inspiring brands. Whether your dad needs a wardrobe refresh, would love a day out with the family or just a bottle of his favourite whisky, you could save up to 60 per cent with these deals.

This guide is sponsored by featured brands.

Calvin Klein

A well-known lifestyle brand, Calvin Klein is home to stylish clothing, accessories and fragrances that couple as excellent Father’s Day gifts. Its iconic boxer briefs are currently up to 20 per cent off, and you’ll find a range of other items including loungewear, 90’s straight jeans and branded footwear for up to 50 per cent off in the outlet. If it’s your first time shopping with Calvin Klein online, you can also get an extra 10 per cent off by signing up for the newsletter.

Discover the latest Calvin Klein deals

Bose

A market leader in audio technology, Bose is a great option for any music-loving, podcast-listening father figure in your life. Aside from unparalleled audio experiences, Bose incorporates quality, comfort and durability in all its products. Right now, you can enjoy up to 30 per cent off earbuds, headphones, soundbars and more in the Father’s Day sale.

Explore this week’s Bose offers

LEGO

Offering endless possibilities for creativity and bonding time with Dad, LEGO sets are a popular choice for Father’s Day gifts. From intricate architectural builds and recognisable figurines to themed sets from Lord of the Rings, Star Wars and more, there’s something for every taste at LEGO. Find Father’s Day gifts starting from £17.99, including a mode McClaren F1 Race Car, Tales of the Space Age set and T-Rex Skull.

Find more savings at LEGO

Silent Night

Give your dad the gift of a peaceful night’s sleep with one of Silentnight’s award-winning mattresses. Designed with advanced sleeping technology, the retailer’s mattresses, pillows and bedding are said to provide optimal support and comfort, helping to improve sleep quality. Save 5 per cent on your first order when you sign up for the Silentnight newsletter, or claim a free pillow with every Eco or Geltex mattress.

Claim this Silentnight discount code

Ninja

Ninja is more than just premium air-fryers, with a range that extends into blenders, kettles, knives and an ever-growing outdoor collection. Right in time for BBQ season, Ninja has expanded its range of electric grills, and outdoor ovens, with a cooler soon to be released. Elevate Dad’s outdoor cooking experience with the Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker, complete with seven cooking functions and an inbuilt smoker for real, charcoaled flavour - get it now for 20 per cent off.

Check out more Ninja discounts

Waitrose

Known for its high-quality produce and premium range of wines and spirits, Waitrose offers a great selection of gift possibilities for a foodie Father. Why not put together a gourmet hamper full of his favourite cheese, chutneys, crackers and chocolate, or treat him to a special tipple? Alternatively, get the whole family together for an alfresco dinner, taking advantage of the 3 for £12 offer on BBQ food, and up to 25 per cent off wine and beer.

Shop with these Waitrose offers

Red Letter Days

Red Letter Days offers unique and memorable experiences that make for unforgettable Father’s Day gifts. From thrilling driving experiences and flying lessons to relaxing spa days and gourmet dining experiences, you’ll find gifts that pander to a whole host of different interests. Browse through the retailer’s special offers for up to 60 per cent off thousands of unique experiences across the UK.

Save with Red Letter Days special offers

Marks and Spencer

If you’re still struggling for a gift for Dad, Marks and Spencer is a great place to continue your search. Home to a fantastic range of high-quality products, from stylish suits and beard grooming kits to fine wines and gourmet hampers, it’s easy to find thoughtful gift options at M&S. Explore the online gift range for up to 40 per cent off, including savings on selected wines and free delivery on food and drink hampers.