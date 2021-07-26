Professional make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury is the woman behind some of the most coveted products in the beauty scene. Her eponymous make-up and skincare brand has built a cult following since its launch in 2016.

Renowned for creating high glamour red carpet looks for the celebrities and high fashion catwalk looks on supermodels, Tilbury’s bestsellers include its pillow talk lipsticks, magic cream moisturisers and flawless airbrush foundations. The brand’s products are on the luxe end of the price spectrum, but its complex formulas take years to perfect and usually pay off.

Thankfully, the annual Charlotte Tilbury summer sale is here to help you nab a saving, with up to 30 per cent off a range of make-up and skincare kits featuring some of the brand’s most popular products.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve tried and tested much of what the brand has to offer, so can wholeheartedly say which products are worth investing in.

To help you decide which beauty buys to plump for, we’ve handpicked the very best deals to shop, whether you’re looking for a new lipstick or eyeshadow palette, moisturiser or face mask. Thank us later.

Sun-kissed bohemian beauty secrets: Was £138, now £96.60, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

There’s over £40 off this four-piece set which features some of our all-time favourite Charlotte Tilbury products. In it you’ll find a six-shade eyeshadow palette, with a mix of matte and shimmery warm-toned colours, a coral rose coloured lipstick with a satin finish, a black kohl eyeliner pencil and the MUA’s famous filmstar bronze and glow face palette.

The latter is available in two shades – light to medium or medium to dark – and is so good it earned a spot in our guide to the best bronzing palettes for a healthy summer glow.

One side of the compact offers a bronzer, as you would expect, the other a highlighter. “The highlighting shade has a golden base, universally flattering no matter your undertone or skin colour, and reflects light off your cheekbones in the way only a candle-light dinner can. This was more of a cool-toned bronzer, perfectly mimicking natural face shadows, which really sculpted our reviewer’s cheekbones” our tester said.

Glowing eye, lip and cheek kit: Was £73, now £51.10, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Hit all three bases with this trio of make-up treats for your complexion, lips and eyes. It contains a chunky eyeshadow pencil that comes in three shades, “bronzed garnet”, “amethyst aphrodisiac” or “amber haze”, a high-shine collagen lip gloss, and a beauty light wand in “goldgasm”, a stunning liquid highlighter that comes with a handy sponge applicator on top of the wand.

We loved the collagen lip gloss in our review of brand’s latest pillow talk collection, that’s packed with nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil and vitamin A. “It feels nourishing on the lips without the annoying stickiness often found in glosses. The heart-shaped wand helps you catch the curves of your pout and the peppermint oil included is refreshingly tingly. A multitasking, must-have product in your pillow talk arsenal,” said our reviewer.

Charlotte’s magic blush & glow complexion kit: Was £103, now £72.10, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

The make-up artist is known for her glowy complexion based looks, with highlighted cheekbones and flushed cheeks that have a healthy radiance. This three-piece set contains everything you need to achieve this – a brightening youth glow primer, a cheek to chic blush (available in four shades) and a magic foundation (available in 21 shades).

The colour correcting primer works to even out your skin tone and blur imperfections for a flawless base ahead of make-up, and the magic foundation is a full coverage, long-lasting formula that claims to conceal blemishes while remaining lightweight.

Our IndyBest Deputy Editor, Ellie Fry, is a big fan of the cheek to chic blush formula. In her review, she said: “A lot of matte blushes can appear flat on the skin but the highlighter shade in the centre of this compact adds dimension with a wash of shimmer, leaving you with luminous, healthy-looking skin.”

Build your own matte revolution lipstick kit: Was £75, now £52.50, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Choose three out of the 12 shades in this matte lipstick range to build yourself your very own lipstick wardrobe. It’s the perfect opportunity to try some new shades and give your make-up bag a refresh.

We’d recommend trying “pillow talk medium”, which was our favourite product in our review of the pillow talk collection. “A deeper brown-mauve with the same pink undertone as the original – it’s pillow talk taken a couple shades darker. Almost as good as the original, it’s perfect for both day and night and we love the formula – it still gives the your-lips-but-better effect but with a deeper hue; a just-kissed nude that will compliment everyone,” said our tester.

Why not add “lost cherry” and “red carpet red” to complete the set? The former is a vibrant pastel fuschia while the latter is a deep, sultry ruby red.

Starry eye & lip kit: Was £110, now £77, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Indulge in this three-piece kit containing everything you need for a bold, long-lasting eye make-up look and lipstick to finish it off.

The instant eye palette in “starry eyes to hypnotise” earned a spot in our guide to the best eyeshadow palettes, so we can confirm it’s well worth the investment. “The pigmentation and colour payoff is excellent and we love the molten texture formula of the jewel tones – not quite a pressed powder shadow, but not entirely creamy either. This makes them easy to blend and gives great longevity,” our reviewer said.

The “legendary lashes volume 2” mascara that comes in this kit will add volume and drama to your lashes, and claims to be smudge-proof, while a swipe of satin lipstick (available in three shades) is the perfect finishing touch.

Goddess cleanse and hydrate kit: Was £107.50, now £75.25. Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Save more than £30 on this trio of favourites from the luxury beauty brand. Our Deputy Editor swears by Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream light as a go-to for anyone who finds the original magic cream too heavy.

Her skin is oily and acne-prone, but she didn’t experience any break-outs when using this. Instead, her skin looked plump and smooth, with the hydrating benefits lasting all day long. It works beautifully under make-up too. This kit also includes the brand’s two-part goddess cleansing ritual; encompassing a citrus oil cleanser that melts away make-up effortlessly and a purifying charcoal cleanser to draw out any impurities.

Our sensitive skinned tester did notice some slight irritation when using the charcoal cleanser too regularly, but if you stick to using this once a week, you’ll reap the benefits of clear and balanced skin.

