Discover these deals & discounts from high-end retailers

London Fashion Week is just a few days away, so what better time to get inspired by the new collections on the walkway and update your wardrobe with this season’s must-haves. Falling across five days in September - from the 16th to the 20th - there will be ample opportunity to get dressed up to the nines, whether you’re heading to a show or settling in to watch the live streams on your television.

If the idea of London Fashion Week has got you itching for a shopping spree, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite high-end retailers for you. What’s more, all of them either have a generous sale taking place right now or are offering even more ways to save with discount codes.

So, without further ado, here are our top picks for shopping during London Fashion Week.

Secret Sales

Think of Secret Sales as an online fashion outlet; a little like Bicester, this retailer prides itself on offering up high-street and luxury brands at affordable prices. Find everything from Moncler and Dsquared2 to Burberry and Barbour and save 5 per cent on all orders with our Secret Sales discount code .

Pangaia

Only established in 2018, Pangaia has been making headlines for its sustainable approach to high-end fashion. Placing itself firmly in the luxury loungewear market, you’ll find cashmere tracksuits, hoodies made from recycled cotton and sustainable sourced linen shirts. Shop now for 10 per cent off full-priced orders and free delivery.

Reiss

Tailored chic sums up everything Reiss is about, and there’s no better high-street retailer for luxury workwear, formalwear or occasion wear. Its outlet is one of the best places to bag a bargain all year round, with up to 50 per cent off the men’s and women’s collections.

The Kooples

Bring a touch of French elegance to your wardrobe with The Kooples. Sitting amongst some of the trendiest brands in the world, staying cool isn’t difficult when you shop at The Kooples. Right now, you can enjoy up to 50 per cent off last-chance items, including statement tees, leather trainers and must-have accessories.

Vestiaire Collective

If you love buying designer clothes but don’t want to pay the hefty price tags, check out the Vestiarie Collective. Specialising in second-hand designer fashion, items are listed at up to 70 per cent of their original retail price, and you can get 15 per cent off your first order with this discount code.

