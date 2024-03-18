Easter savings made easy - this week’s best offers and discount codes

Easter isn’t far off, and we have some compelling offers that are yours for the taking. For those seeking deals on chocolate treats or last-minute outing options, the Independent Vouchers team has got you covered. Whilst we cannot predict a sunny spring, we can provide you with an Easter packed with fantastic savings. Enjoy up to 50 per cent off great days out, chocolate eggs, home furniture, seasonal fashion and much more.

So let’s see the last of this season out with amazing deals from top brands, including Lindt, Hotel Chocolat, LEGOLAND, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and more. The Independent Vouchers homepage has all the latest promo codes and offers for other top names. Alternatively, check out the dedicated voucher code page if you can’t find what you are looking for.

John Lewis

We approach springtime again, with that, the urge to refresh our homes and wardrobes. Get the latest in home design at John Lewis with up to 20 per cent off selected home furniture and electricals. Whether you’re looking to buy a new dress, install new designer curtains or kit out your kitchen with a Ninja air fryer, make sure not to miss out. Browse the latest John Lewis discount codes for further savings, including 25% off for new customers.

Hotel Chocolat

You can’t talk about Easter without thinking of chocolate. Hotel Chocolat’s Easter collection is packed with delicious treats for the entire family. Surprise a loved one this year with an extra-thick chocolate egg, available in various flavours, including unbelievably velvety and the new, very popular patisserie. If you’re buying for the tribe, take advantage of the spend and save offer to save £5 on selected easter eggs and treats. Check out the Hotel Chocolat discount codes page for more great offers.

Legoland

With over 55 attractions and themed hotel rooms for a memorable overnight stay, Legoland is the perfect family staycation location this Easter. Legoland Windsor has rides and amusements for all ages, such as the new Legoland Adventure Golf, Magical Forest and the famous Lego Miniland. Don’t worry about feeding the family during your stay, the in-park restaurants have many great choices sure to suit everyone. Creating great memories doesn’t have to break the bank, with family breaks starting from just £159 and up to 48 per cent off day passes. Be sure to check out more great offers on the Legoland discount code page .

Marks and Spencer

Your one-stop shop for Easter shopping, M&S has everything needed to plan the entire Sunday roast online. Sparks card holders can save 10 per cent on tasty chocolate eggs, sweet treats, hampers and excellent party food options. And the savings don’t stop with food.With up to 25 per cent off selected home and fashion, why not treat yourself to something extra using this Marks and Spencer discount code ?

National Trust

From Cornwall to Scotland, there are more than 500 National Trust locations across the UK and so much to discover. Use the National Trust’s location finder and seek out local wonders to explore over the upcoming Easter holiday. Save 25 per cent on selected membership packages, or give the gift of discovery to a friend or family member with free entry and parking at most National Trust sites. Stay up-to-date with new and upcoming offers on this dedicated National Trust discount code page .

Lindt

Getting a great deal doesn’t mean skipping on luxury. Register for a Lindt membership today to save 10 per cent on Easter gifts, eggs and the famous Gold Bunny range online. With over 14 different flavours of truffles, treat your loved ones to some tasty treats and save money by shopping the Lindor multibuy range. Watch for fresh Lindt promo codes on this dedicated page to get the most out of the Swiss chocolate specialist.

Missed these deals?