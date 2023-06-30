Enjoy big savings with these exclusive payday deals - limited time only

What could feel better than treating yourself after payday? Saving yourself money, of course! Our money-saving experts have sourced exclusive voucher codes you won’t find anywhere else. So, whether you want to upgrade your sunglasses ready for the summer or indulge in award-winning make-up products, we’ve got you covered.

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with styles, try new flavours, explore make-up looks and freshen up your garden. So, to help you step outside of your comfort zone without worrying about cost, we’re sharing our favourite exclusive deals so you can stick within your budget. If you can’t see the right brand for you, check out our homepage for hundreds more discounts available right now.

7 exclusive promo codes you won’t want to miss

Charlotte Tilbury

Save up to 40% off best-selling bundles in the Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale - plus an extra 15% off sitewide and a free gift at checkout! This additional discount is exclusive to Independent Voucher Codes and means you can stock up on all your favourite Charlotte Tilbury products for less. What’s not to love?

Ray-Ban

With the summer holidays creeping upon us, now is the time to upgrade those shades. Luckily, we’ve got an exclusive 20% Ray-Ban discount code for you to take advantage of. That includes trending styles, including Wayfarer, Clubmaster, Erika and Aviator. Redeem your voucher today to save on your next purchase.

Paul Smith

Paul Smith has dropped their AW23 collection and we’re obsessed. Snap up some stunning signature stripe items, including the ivory silk women’s shirt and leather tote bag. Or opt for the timeless Penelope Chelsea boots which will compliment any outfit. Get your exclusive Paul Smith promo code for 10% off your purchase.

Secret Sales

If you’re looking for the best designer goods at a fraction of the price, then Secret Sales is for you. Save up to 80% on top brands such as Lacoste, Topman, adidas, Converse, Kurt Gieger and many more. If it couldn’t get any better, you can get an additional 10% off with our exclusive Secret Sales discount code . What are you waiting for?

Gousto

Fancy mixing up your summer meals? Gousto has a mouth-watering range of recipes perfect for warmer weather. From Sweet Chilli Basa with Veg-Packed Rice to Coconut Curry Aubergine Noodles, we’re loving the vibrant colours and punchy flavours. Try it out for yourself with an exclusive 60% off your first box and 25% off your 2nd and 3rd with our Gousto promo code.

Gardenesque

If the heat wave has you wanting to revamp your outdoor space, then now is the time to do it. Gardenesque’s stunning range of outdoor furniture will instantly upgrade your garden. Whether you’re looking for lounge sets, dining sets or sun loungers, you’ll be spoilt for choice. With 20% off garden furniture for this weekend only, what more could you ask for? Redeem your exclusive Gardenesque discount code today and get saving.

Barcelo

If you’re considering booking a last-minute summer break, then you won’t want to miss the fantastic deals on Barcelo. Why not hop on a short flight and visit the sunny sights of Spain? From Madrid to Catalonia, Barcelona hotels will have you relaxing in luxury. Oh, and did we mention you can enjoy an extra 5% off your stay? Snap up our exclusive Barcelo discount code and start holiday planning today.

