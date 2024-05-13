With sunnier days on the horizon, the holiday season is well and truly within reach, and we’re here to help you save on your bookings. Our voucher team has collated the best discount codes for holidays and days out, whether you’re staying close to home or exploring further afield.

Featuring offers from popular travel brands such as Club Med, LEGOLAND, Expedia and EasyJet, there are big savings to be had. Whilst these are our top picks of the moment, you can browse a wider selection on our dedicated travel and holiday deals page .

Our top holiday vouchers could save you up to half-price at amusement park tickets, skiing trips, beach-side resorts and family days out. Some of these offers are only here for a short time, so snap them up before it’s too late. For more unmissable discounts across fashion, tech, homeware and more, check the Independent Vouchers homepage .

Save on holidays at home and abroad in 2024

Club Med

Enjoy hassle-free travel to luxury destinations with a Club Med package holiday. Right now, holiday-goers can enjoy 20 per cent off all-inclusive beach stays in sunny locations including Morocco, Spain, Turkey and Greece. All stays include gourmet dining, unlimited drinks and a wide range of water sports and activities to enjoy during your stay. Plus, kids under six stay for free. Check out the full selection of Club Med discount codes and offers available on our dedicated page.

Parkdean Resorts

Find the perfect last-minute family staycation with Parkdean. There are over 66 locations across England, Scotland and Wales to choose from, with holidays starting from just £99. Whether you’re looking for a short two-night break or a longer stay during the May Half Term, you can find reduced prices at popular destinations including Sunnydale, Highfield Grange, Valley Farm and Torquay. Find out more details on our Parkdean Resorts discount code page.

EasyJet Holidays

Enjoy your next holiday for less by booking online with EasyJet. From budget city stays to cheap-and-easy beach breaks, you’ll find something that suits you with hundreds of options to choose from. Take a seven-night stay for two in Crete for as little as £356 per person, or a luxury hotel weekend getaway in Amsterdam for just £285 per person. Whatever you choose, get up to 40 per cent off your holiday with an EasyJet discount code .

National Trust

Whether you prefer a cosy couple’s cottage stay in the Scottish Highlands or a grand English house for a family weekend trip, National Trust has plenty of options to enjoy within the UK. Choose from hundreds of beautiful locations nationwide with up to 25 per cent off last-minute bookings. Secure your spot before they sell out and save with a National Trust discount code .

LEGOLAND

Treat the family to a fun-filled adventure starting with an overnight stay at a Lego-themed hotel, followed by an action-packed day exploring the park. Home to over 55 rides and attractions, including adrenaline-fuelled roller coasters to the DUPLO Express for little ones, there is something for all ages. Book in advance to save up to 50 per cent on your tickets, or use one of our LEGOLAND discount codes for more savings.

Expedia

Nothing beats the feeling of planning your dream getaway, especially when it’s made both cheap and easy. Expedia is a one-stop-shop for all things holiday planning, with destinations, flights and hotels all over the world right at your fingertips. No matter where you choose to stay this summer, book your hotel with 8 per cent off using this Expedia discount code .

Village Hotels

Solo travellers, couples and families can all enjoy the fantastic perks of staying at a Village Hotel. All rooms come with extra comfy beds, free Wi-Fi, Sky TV, drench showers and much more. And that’s not all. Customers can enjoy complimentary use of gyms, swimming pools and restaurants – all under the same roof. Plan your next UK stay with luxury in mind and save 10 per cent on selected rooms when booking with this Village Hotels discount code .

