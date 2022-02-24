Get the best Samsung deals in February

As one of the world’s leading technology companies, Samsung is recognised as an industry disruptor, especially when it comes to its smartphones. For that reason, many fans wait patiently for the new releases every year. So if you’re an early adopter of Samsung’s technologies, we’ve got good news. At the Unpacked 2022 event, the company made it official: the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 lines are here.

While some of us like to wake up early and wait in a queue to get that brand new gadget first hand, others would rather pre-order from home and wait for it to get delivered straight to their doorstep.

To celebrate Samsung’s new releases, we’ve rounded up the best discounts and offers so that you can save on your next Samsung product without leaving the comfort of your house. Whether you’re in need of a new washing machine, a monitor, a 4K TV or even if you just want to pre-order a brand new Galaxy S22, we’ve got you covered.

Pre-order your next Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pre-order the brand new Galaxy S22 Ultra and receive up to £570 off when you trade in your old smartphone. On top of that, enjoy 12 months of Disney+ on Samsung.

Pre-order the brand new Galaxy S22 Series

Pre-order the brand new Galaxy S22 Series smartphone and use this online promotion to receive a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds Pro worth £219. Keep in mind that you can enjoy a discount of up to £400 when you trade in your old phone and 12 months of Disney+ on Samsung.

Pre-order your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Get up to £500 off the Galaxy Tab S8 when trading in your old phone and claim a Book Cover Keyboard worth £299 as a gift with your purchase. Add 12 months of Disney+ on Samsung to that and it’s the perfect deal.

Get a brand new Samsung dishwasher

Apply this code and get £30 off your purchase . Spend less time cleaning dishes and more time doing the things you love with a new dishwasher from Samsung.

Buy Samsung domestic appliances for less

Are you looking to buy Samsung appliances online? Then visit the official UK store and shop for refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, vacuum cleaners and more. Apply this code and save 10 per cent on your order .

Save on Samsung washing machines

Explore the complete range of washing machines today and redeem this code to save 10 per cent at Samsung .

Get a discount on Samsung gaming monitors

Discover Samsung’s incredible range of gaming monitors and enjoy lower prices. The stock includes HDR QLED, UHD 4K QLED and UHD 4K monitors. Simply use this code at the basket to take full advantage of this online promotion and get 10 per cent off .

Save on American fridge freezers at Samsung

Use this code to enjoy savings of 10 per cent when you shop for a new refrigerator. Choose from a great variety of styles, including American style fridge freezers with a 5-year warranty on parts and labour.

